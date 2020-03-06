Friday Fund Days: Drop Some Dollars and Help Some Classrooms

With the world being a difficult place for those of any marginalized background, one of the things those of us who are looking to do something can do is donate to those in need. Thousands of teachers each year ask for a little help with seeking supplies for their classrooms via Donors Choose; organizations that do work with at-risk communities like prison populations seek spare change to advocate for and bring literacy to those groups, and nonprofits that provide necessary resources to empower women and people of color are always hoping for a few bucks to make their vital work possible.

Enter: Friday Fund Days.

Book Riot readers have helped fund hundreds of classrooms over the last few years, and we’ll help bring funds to hundreds more. Each Friday, we’ll highlight two classrooms or other literacy-focused, important projects in hopes you’ll help them reach their goals to bring literature, advocacy, and education to others.

Even if you can’t spare money, any social sharing you can offer to the projects each week absolutely helps: you never know who’ll find it and have the means by which to make the project’s fundraising goals reached. More, you’ll bring awareness to the unmet needs in communities around the world, as well as right in your own back yard.

When all else feels hard or hopeless, remember that you can and do make a difference.

THIS WEEK’S PROJECTS

Help me give my students some books to reading during independent reading time.

My Students

I teach forty-three migrant children at a Title I, Power 3, Renaissance, public elementary, Achievement school in a rural part of our county. Many of these students live in a local migrant camp. My students are sweet, thoughtful, and hardworking, and they have an amazing understanding of the importance of education, all of which makes me very proud to be their teacher. They attend school each and every day with: smiles on their faces, an eagerness to learn, and ready to grow as students.

My Project