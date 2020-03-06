24 Children’s Book Tattoos That Will Make You Nostalgic

While I’m not someone who has or wants a tattoo herself, I deeply admire the art that decorates my friends and folks I see out in the world. I like that art even more when it’s bookish. There are so many examples of awesome literary tattoos, but I thought I’d go ahead and add some more. Below, I’ve collected a number of ink pieces that speak to childhood and nostalgia with children’s book tattoos. Whether you’re a big fan of Clifford the Big Red Dog or see yourself as more of a Winnie-the-Pooh kind of person, there’s something for everyone in these works of art.

An adorable, sketchy, baby-like Pooh of Winnie-the-Pooh!

素描小維尼🍯 喜歡此風格歡迎私訊預約喔💛 #維尼刺青 #維尼 #小熊維尼 #pooh #poohtattoo #winniethepooh #卡通刺青 A post shared by ㊅ LEO ㍿ (@huamary) on Feb 6, 2020 at 1:03am PST

I love this stunning, minimal line art of Anne of Green Gables’s Anne Shirley.

Take a page out of Goodnight Moon for some bedtime-inspired ink.

Then there’s this elaborate homage to Where the Wild Things Are.

Sometimes, all you need is a quiet and subtle nod to Voyage of the Dawn Treader.

Coraline: Mixing kids and creepy since 2002.

Only real fans of A Wrinkle in Time will get this reference.

The great thing about this Matilda tattoo is how it lays out on so many dimensions a love of books.

This artist described this Velveteen Rabbit tattoo as “nostalgic.” I have to agree!

What better way to celebrate how it traumatized you than with a tattoo of The Giving Tree?

This fan immortalized their love of Charlotte’s Web.

This whimsical Little Bear tattoo is a nice, subtle nod to the popular series.

If you loved Stellaluna, this ink might have you itching for some of your own.

You can always start off on the right foot with a Madeline tattoo.

Who doesn’t love the dynamic duo from Frog and Toad?

You would always be ready for an adventure with a Paddington tattoo.

Amelia Bedelia: literally the best tattoo idea.

Arthur will always be a tattoo classic in my book.

This Pete the Cat tattoo is so groovy.

A truly adorable homage to Peter Rabbit.

Forget the mouse in your pocket—how about the mouse of Stuart Little on your ankle?

Be always on the go with Lowly Worm of Richard Scarry’s Busy World.

Clifford of Clifford the Big Red Dog is one sly dog and the king of children’s book tattoos.

Good grief! With Charlie Brown, we come to our end.

What children’s book tattoos do you have or wish you had? Share your pictures with us on Twitter!