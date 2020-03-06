24 Children’s Book Tattoos That Will Make You Nostalgic
While I’m not someone who has or wants a tattoo herself, I deeply admire the art that decorates my friends and folks I see out in the world. I like that art even more when it’s bookish. There are so many examples of awesome literary tattoos, but I thought I’d go ahead and add some more. Below, I’ve collected a number of ink pieces that speak to childhood and nostalgia with children’s book tattoos. Whether you’re a big fan of Clifford the Big Red Dog or see yourself as more of a Winnie-the-Pooh kind of person, there’s something for everyone in these works of art.
An adorable, sketchy, baby-like Pooh of Winnie-the-Pooh!
I love this stunning, minimal line art of Anne of Green Gables’s Anne Shirley.
2 weeks with my #anneofgreengablestattoo and 4 weeks since season 3 premiere of #annewithane ! When I was little my mum had an idea that I should be reading all the books about Anne and although I hated them 17years ago, I watch adaptations whenever they were playing them. But this one #awae is something really special! It showed me that even tho this story is old, it's still relevant!
Take a page out of Goodnight Moon for some bedtime-inspired ink.
Then there’s this elaborate homage to Where the Wild Things Are.
Been a while since I posted progress on this Where The Wild Things Are//The Starry Night sleeve. The whole bottom portion is done, just gotta tighten some stuff on the upper portion. Can't want to finish this one up!
Sometimes, all you need is a quiet and subtle nod to Voyage of the Dawn Treader.
Coraline: Mixing kids and creepy since 2002.
Coraline tattooed
Only real fans of A Wrinkle in Time will get this reference.
The great thing about this Matilda tattoo is how it lays out on so many dimensions a love of books.
This artist described this Velveteen Rabbit tattoo as “nostalgic.” I have to agree!
Got to do Michelle's #velveteenrabbit today!! So sweet and nostalgic 🐰
What better way to celebrate how it traumatized you than with a tattoo of The Giving Tree?
And the Shel Silverstein fun has begun!
This fan immortalized their love of Charlotte’s Web.
As it's the #lunaryear of the Pig I wanted to share this SWEET #tat of #wilbur from #charlottesweb 🐷🐷🐷 Remember he's #somepig !!!
This whimsical Little Bear tattoo is a nice, subtle nod to the popular series.
If you loved Stellaluna, this ink might have you itching for some of your own.
You can always start off on the right foot with a Madeline tattoo.
Who doesn’t love the dynamic duo from Frog and Toad?
Fog and Toad, from Arnold Lobel's beloved children's books. Arnold described these two friends as two sides of himself. (They have also been attributed as the beginning of his coming out) Frog and Toad have lasted through the decades by having a 'real' and sometimes tumultuous relationship, told simply through humorous stories. I love these guys and I was super happy I got to tattoo them❤️
You would always be ready for an adventure with a Paddington tattoo.
#paddingtonbear tattoo
Amelia Bedelia: literally the best tattoo idea.
Arthur will always be a tattoo classic in my book.
This Pete the Cat tattoo is so groovy.
A truly adorable homage to Peter Rabbit.
Do you remember how super cute this Peter Rabbit tattoo was by Katie?! 🐇
Forget the mouse in your pocket—how about the mouse of Stuart Little on your ankle?
Be always on the go with Lowly Worm of Richard Scarry’s Busy World.
Clifford of Clifford the Big Red Dog is one sly dog and the king of children’s book tattoos.
Good grief! With Charlie Brown, we come to our end.
What children’s book tattoos do you have or wish you had? Share your pictures with us on Twitter!