9 Bookish Mugs to Sip From During your Next Marathon Read

What’s something that can make a good book even better? A great drink. We’ve already told you about 7 Literary Tea Blends, but how about something great to put your drink in? From coffee to hot chocolate to water, these adorable bookish mugs have got you covered!

house mugs bookish mugs by notveryladylike from etsy

House Mugs by NotVeryLadyLike

These adorable mugs come in four different patterns so you can rep your house while you sip your butterbeer. Plus, that large handle looks super comfy, which is important when you’re reading your way through the entire Harry Potter series.

jane austin mug by ObviousState from etsy

Jane Austin Mug by ObviousState

This gorgeous mug will fit into any collection with its classic shape and black and white color scheme. Also, how can you beat a mug with lots of tiny mugs printed all over it? You can’t.

go away I'm reading camping mug by MirkwoodScribes from etsy

Go Away, I’m Reading Camping Mug by MirkwoodScribes

This unique mug broadcasts your message so you can read in peace. Metal means that this mug would be great for an iced beverage. However, this is one of those bookish mugs you shouldn’t stick in the microwave, so be safe!


ACOTAR night court mug by BookishStuff from etsy

ACOTAR Night Court Mug by BookishStuff

This gorgeous mug inspired by A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas is perfect to drink something to sooth your nerves as you wait for the fourth book to finally come out.

the night circus campfire mug by GillywickGoods from etsy

The Night Circus Campfire Mug by GillywickGoods

This beautiful campfire mug is inspired by The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern. It’s also made of ceramic, and is microwave and dishwasher safe. So feel free to reheat your beverage after you’ve forgotten about it as you get lost in the pages of your latest read.

Sorry I'm All Booked Book Lover Coffee Mug by AhHaDesign from etsy

Sorry I’m All Booked Book Lover Coffee Mug by AhHaDesign

Do you like puns? We’ve got you covered. Use this mug to let everyone know exactly what you’ll be doing with your time for the next ten to twenty days. Who needs human interaction when you have books, right?

RWRB Alex & Henry History Makers Travel Mug by QueerBookCorner

RWRB Alex & Henry History Makers Travel Mug by QueerBookCorner

Maybe you’ve gotta read on the go? Look no further than this adorable travel mug with art inspired by Red, White, and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston. Represent your favorite ship while you read on the train, at the office, or just strolling around. And be prepared to start giving out book recommendations to everyone you encounter!

bookish tea cozy by TheCuratedEnthusiast from etsy

Bookish Tea Cozy by TheCuratedEnthusiast

With this adorable tea cozy, any travel mug can be a bookish mug! You’re gonna have so many bookish mugs, you’re not gonna know what to do with yourself. There’s also the added bonus of keeping your hands safe from your hot cup of coffee or tea.

I'd rather die on an adventure than live standing still Bookish Mug by FreisenArt from etsy

ADSOM Bookish Mug by FriesenArt

This gorgeous hand-made mug features a quote from A Darker Shade of Magic by V.E. Schwab. Unfortunately, this beauty is one of a kind, so once it’s gone, it’s gone. However, the artist does have many other beautiful bookish mugs in her Etsy store, so make sure to take a look!

