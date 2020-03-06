9 Bookish Mugs to Sip From During your Next Marathon Read

What’s something that can make a good book even better? A great drink. We’ve already told you about 7 Literary Tea Blends, but how about something great to put your drink in? From coffee to hot chocolate to water, these adorable bookish mugs have got you covered!

These adorable mugs come in four different patterns so you can rep your house while you sip your butterbeer. Plus, that large handle looks super comfy, which is important when you’re reading your way through the entire Harry Potter series.

This gorgeous mug will fit into any collection with its classic shape and black and white color scheme. Also, how can you beat a mug with lots of tiny mugs printed all over it? You can’t.

This unique mug broadcasts your message so you can read in peace. Metal means that this mug would be great for an iced beverage. However, this is one of those bookish mugs you shouldn’t stick in the microwave, so be safe!

This gorgeous mug inspired by A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas is perfect to drink something to sooth your nerves as you wait for the fourth book to finally come out.

This beautiful campfire mug is inspired by The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern. It’s also made of ceramic, and is microwave and dishwasher safe. So feel free to reheat your beverage after you’ve forgotten about it as you get lost in the pages of your latest read.

Do you like puns? We’ve got you covered. Use this mug to let everyone know exactly what you’ll be doing with your time for the next ten to twenty days. Who needs human interaction when you have books, right?

Maybe you’ve gotta read on the go? Look no further than this adorable travel mug with art inspired by Red, White, and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston. Represent your favorite ship while you read on the train, at the office, or just strolling around. And be prepared to start giving out book recommendations to everyone you encounter!

With this adorable tea cozy, any travel mug can be a bookish mug! You’re gonna have so many bookish mugs, you’re not gonna know what to do with yourself. There’s also the added bonus of keeping your hands safe from your hot cup of coffee or tea.

This gorgeous hand-made mug features a quote from A Darker Shade of Magic by V.E. Schwab. Unfortunately, this beauty is one of a kind, so once it’s gone, it’s gone. However, the artist does have many other beautiful bookish mugs in her Etsy store, so make sure to take a look!