23 Books By Female Authors for Women’s Day: The List List #390

at Bustle: 9 Books To Give Your Mum For Mother’s Day 2020 (That You’ll Want To Borrow ASAP)

at BuzzFeed: 23 Books By Female Authors You Ought To Read This Women’s Day

at Crime Reads: The 10 Best Crime-Solving Writers in Fiction, Ranked

at Electric Lit: 7 Illustrated Novels for Adults

at Elle: 17 Best Audiobooks To Listen To When You Want To Zone Out In 2020

at Epic Reads: 16 YA Books that Wonderfully Blend Romance and Revenge

at Get Literary: 4 Classic Monster Reimaginings for Fans of The Invisible Man

at Mental Floss: 11 Book Series From Your Childhood You May Not Have Realized Are Still Releasing Books

at New York Magazine: The Best Books for Budding Black Feminists, According to Experts

at POPSUGAR: 8 Must-Read Books by Latinx Authors

at Riveted Lit: 13 Historical Fiction Books You Don’t Want to Miss

at Tor.com: Twelve SFF Stories Told From Second-Person Perspective