23 Books By Female Authors for Women’s Day: The List List #390
at Bustle: 9 Books To Give Your Mum For Mother’s Day 2020 (That You’ll Want To Borrow ASAP)
at BuzzFeed: 23 Books By Female Authors You Ought To Read This Women’s Day
at Crime Reads: The 10 Best Crime-Solving Writers in Fiction, Ranked
at Electric Lit: 7 Illustrated Novels for Adults
at Elle: 17 Best Audiobooks To Listen To When You Want To Zone Out In 2020
at Epic Reads: 16 YA Books that Wonderfully Blend Romance and Revenge
at Get Literary: 4 Classic Monster Reimaginings for Fans of The Invisible Man
at Mental Floss: 11 Book Series From Your Childhood You May Not Have Realized Are Still Releasing Books
at New York Magazine: The Best Books for Budding Black Feminists, According to Experts
at POPSUGAR: 8 Must-Read Books by Latinx Authors
at Riveted Lit: 13 Historical Fiction Books You Don’t Want to Miss
at Tor.com: Twelve SFF Stories Told From Second-Person Perspective