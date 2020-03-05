We’re back with another quiz to answer the age-old question “What book should I read next?” These titles were pulled from our Most Anticipated Books of 2020 list, and even more book recommendations are linked at the bottom of this post!

The Circus Rose by Betsy Cornwell

We Ride Upon Sticks by Quan Barry

Cemetery Boys by Aiden Thomas

The Sound of Stars by Alechia Dow

The Kingdom of Back by Marie Lu

Scavenge the Stars by Tara Sim

Still asking yourself “What book should I read next?” We’ve got tons of recommendations!

You can check out The Best Books of 2019 for a whole bunch of books that are already out. For a personal touch, sign up for our book subscription service: TBR to get recommendations that are tailor made for you. Or maybe you need some goals to keep you on track? Look no further than our 2020 Read Harder Challenge. We’ve got 24 different tasks that will keep you reading broadly and reading often.