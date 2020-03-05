Book Fetish: Volume 365
Bookworm Bookmark: If being banished to your room was never punishment, you need this bookmark.
Transgender YA Fiction Recommendations: Need to spice up your TBR list? Get a jar of stars—each star is a YA book recommendation curated by a librarian.
Reading Elle Stickers: Perfect for planners, notebooks, and stationery, I think these stickers will become a new personal logo for many readers.
Jane Austen Phone Case: Deck your smart phone out like a pretty Austen classic!
Dawn Treader Enamel Pin: Calling all C.S. Lewis fans!