Book Fetish: Volume 365

Bookworm Bookmark: If being banished to your room was never punishment, you need this bookmark.

Transgender YA Fiction Recommendations: Need to spice up your TBR list? Get a jar of stars—each star is a YA book recommendation curated by a librarian.

Reading Elle Stickers: Perfect for planners, notebooks, and stationery, I think these stickers will become a new personal logo for many readers.

Jane Austen Phone Case: Deck your smart phone out like a pretty Austen classic!

Dawn Treader Enamel Pin: Calling all C.S. Lewis fans!