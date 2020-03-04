In publishing, March kicks off a hectic season of new releases, and thanks to the leap year, there are FIVE Tuesdays in March—which means that this month is exploding with great new reads. I highlighted ten March 2020 YA books you must TBR, but I didn’t list some of the bigger books that might already be on your radar like Marie Lu’s The Kingdom of Back and Cassandra Clare’s newest, Chain of Gold. There are just so. many. good. books! Let’s dive in, shall we?

The Midnight Lie by Marie Rutoski

If you’re a fan of the Winner’s Curse trilogy, rejoice! This new book is set in the same world, and it’s queer! The book is about Nirrim, a young woman with a secret living in the Ward, where people of lower classes must follow strict and grinding rules. When a newcomer arrives, she must decide how much she’s willing to risk for a better life.

The Fire Never Goes Out by Noelle Stevenson

The Nimona author and Lumberjanes co-creator is releasing a brand new graphic memoir, detailing moments from her young adult life. The book features essays and mini comics, giving insight on her creative processes and her success at a young age.

Dragon Hoops by Gene Luen Yang

Gene Luen Yang is an award-winning comics artist and graphic novelist, but sports have never really been his thing. But at the high school where he teaches, sports, particularly basketball, are a big deal. And when his school’s basketball team goes on a winning streak and is set to head to the championships, Gene gets to know them better and tells their incredible story.

Category ID: 2822

Category ID: 468

What’s Up in YA? Newsletter Sign up for What's Up In YA? to receive all things young adult literature. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service

When We Were Magic by Sarah Gailey

Gailey has taken the adult SFF world by storm, and this is their YA debut! It’s about Alexis, whose life is complicated and messy, but at least she has her best friends. They’re bonded by the special powers they share, but their bond is tested on prom night when that magic goes awry and a boy ends up dead.

A Phoenix First Must Burn: Sixteen Stories of Black Girl Magic, Resistance, and Hope edited by Patrice Caldwell

Caldwell has collected some of the best YA writers writing today in a stellar anthology of short stories that explore Black girl magic. This SFF collection has stories from Elizabeth Acevedo, Amerie, Patrice Caldwell, Dhonielle Clayton, J. Marcelle Corrie, Somaiya Daud, Charlotte Nicole Davis, Justina Ireland, Alaya Dawn Johnson, Danny Lore, L.L. McKinney, Danielle Paige, Rebecca Roanhorse, Karen Strong, Ashley Woodfolk, and Ibi Zoboi.

The Edge of Anything by Nora Carpenter

Sage is a volleyball player who has just received a devastating health diagnosis. Len is a photographer who is struggling to deal with mental illness following a trauma. They aren’t friends at first, but when they connect by chance one day, they find that a friendship is exactly what they each need to make it through the difficult days ahead.

Tigers Not Daughters by Samantha Mabry

In this loose retelling of King Lear, three sisters in San Antonio are desperate to escape their home and their controlling father. But when they begin to hear strange voices and laughter, they wonder if it’s their oldest sister, who died in a tragic accident, trying to send them a message.

Look by Zan Romanoff

Lulu is a social media sensation with over 5,000 followers and a brand to maintain. And when her image is shattered, she is left to pick up the pieces of her life. Then she meets Cass, who is not at all interested in her social media image, and Lulu has to figure out how to be her authentic self both online and off.

We Are the Wildcats by Siobhan Vivian

The girls’ field hockey team looks forward to a team sleepover every year, and the fun midnight tradition that comes with it. But when their toxic coach overreaches and bends the team to his own ideas, the girls must discover just how far they’re willing to follow him, and where to draw the line.

What March 2020 YA releases are you looking forward to this month? Share with us on Twitter or Book Riot’s YA Instagram!

Want more “3 On A YA Theme” posts? Gotcha covered.