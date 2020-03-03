Ah, Ernest Hemingway. Ya either love him or hate him. I happen to be a lover. His books have been a comfort to me during my darkest days, and I’ll always be grateful for that. Every so often, I check out Etsy for the latest Hemingway-inspired gifts, as if I need more prints and pillows and shirts to let the world know he’s my fave. Perhaps you need them, too.

Hemingway-Inspired Goods on Etsy

Isn’t it pretty to think so? Gosh, I love this line so much. Get this print as an instant download for $6.60.

In case you’ve ever wanted a pendant of Papa from his (very handsome) youth. $10.50.

Category ID: 914

The Goods Newsletter Sign up to The Goods to receive emails about new products and promotions in the Book Riot Store. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service

Or maybe you just really need to wear a T-shirt with the face of your favorite writer on it. $20.

Please admire this piece that sliced up the covers for all of Hemingway’s books and made them into one. Also, please buy it for me, thanks. $17 and up.

Another tee to show off your fave, sans face. $27.

Lovely. Get this print for your home library (or any room of your home, really) for $20.

Hemingway cookie cutters. Because of course. $8.

Show off your favorite book, A Farewell to Arms, with a giant print of the original artwork. $6 and up.

This Hemingway dude speaks the truth. Get it on a mug for $19.70.

Yes, you do need a Write Drunk; Edit Sober bottle opener for $10.

Is this not the most gorgeous print you’ve ever seen? A marlin painted over a page from The Old Man and the Sea. Stunning. $20.

A lovely print with a lovely line from A Moveable Feast. Instant download for $6.

Or no friend as loyal as this pillow. $15.

And make your home smell like Papa with this Hemingway-scented candle. $22.

If you’re hankering for more goods related to your favorite authors, check out these collections: Mary Oliver, Toni Morrison, Ray Bradbury, Jane Austen, William Shakespeare, Joan Didion, Edgar Allan Poe, Edith Wharton, and F. Scott Fitzgerald.