Join Us for the Final Edition of Persist: A Feminist Book Club on Instagram
Sponsored by The Unsuitable by Molly Pohlig, coming in April from Holt.
Molly Pohlig’s The Unsuitable is a fierce blend of Gothic ghost story and Victorian novel of manners that’s also pitch perfect for our current cultural moment. Iseult Wince, perilously close to spinsterhood, awkward, wastes no time scaring off the suitors her unpleasant father parades before her. When at last he finds a suitor desperate enough to take Iseult off his hands—a man whose medical treatments have turned his skin silver—a true comedy of errors ensues. For readers of Otessa Moshfegh and Caitlin Moran, coming from Holt April 14, 2020.
It’s time for the very last edition of Book Riot’s Instagram-only feminist book club! We’re running the whole shebang on Instagram Live, and we want you (yes you, all of you, from any and all areas of the gender identity spectrum) to join us.
Head over to our Instagram account to see this quarter’s book pick, and to get the chat/reading schedule (or just look below)! We’ll be “meeting” on Instagram Live once a week from mid-March through April to dish about the book and all things feminism. See you there!
Time for our next (and final!) edition of Persist, our feminist book club hosted on IG live. Our final pick is WE ARE NEVER MEETING IN REAL LIFE by Samantha Irby! Here’s the chat schedule: Chapters 1-5, Friday 3/6 at 12 EST Through chapter 10, 3/16 at 12 EST Through chapter 15, 3/23 at 12 EST Through chapter 20, 3/30 at 12 EST See you there! #bookstagram #books #amreading #bookclub