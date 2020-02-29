Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 29, 2020
Sponsored by Book Marks, A Reading Tracker.
These deals were active as of this writing, but may expire soon, so get them while they’re hot!
Today’s Featured Deals
Polaris Rising by Jessie Mihalik for $2.99. Get it here, or just click on the cover image below.
The Loveliest Chocolate Shop in Paris by Jenny Colgan for $2.99. Get it here, or just click on the cover image below.
American Love Story by Adriana Herrera for $3.99. Get it here, or just click on the cover image below.
The Garden of Small Beginnings by Abbi Waxman for $1.99. Get it here, or just click on the cover image below.
In Case You Missed Yesterday’s Most Popular Deals
The Big Over Easy: A Nursery Crime by Jasper Fforde for $4.99. Get it here, or just click on the cover image below.
The Princess and the Fangirl: A Geekerella Fairy Tale by Ashley Poston for $1.99. Get it here, or just click on the cover image below.
Previous Daily Deals That Are Still Active As Of This Writing (Get ’em While They’re Hot!):
The Pioneer Woman: Black Heels to Tractor Wheels by Ree Drummond for $2.99
The Signature of All Things by Elizabeth Gilbert for $1.99
The Good Son by You-Jeong Jeong for $1.99
Autumn by Ali Smith for $2.99
Sky Without Stars by Jessica Brody and Joanne Rendell for $1.99
A Spool of Blue Thread by Anne Tyler for $1.99
The Book of Night Women by Marlon James for $1.99
The Lady in the Lake by Raymond Chandler for $2.99
Coretta by Corette Scott King for $3.99
The Love and Lies of Rukhsana Ali by Sabina Khan for $1.99
Lilac Girls by Martha Hall Kelly for $2.99
The Secret Life of Bees by Sue Monk Kidd for $1.99
Paperbacks from Hell by Grady Hendrix for $2.99
Sleeping Giants by Sylvain Neuvel for $3.99
All Systems Red by Martha Wells for $3.99
How It Went Down by Kekla Magoon for $2.99
The Pisces by Melissa Broder for $2.99
Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic by Allison Bechdel for $2.99
The Radical Element: 12 Stories of Daredevils, Debutantes, and Other Dauntless Girls by Jessica Spotswood for $1.99
The Eyre Affair by Jasper Fforde for $2.99
On Thin Icing by Ellie Alexander for $2.99
The Invisible Library by Genevieve Cogman for $2.99
The Kingdom of Copper by S. A. Chakraborty for $1.99
The Dinner List by Rebecca Serle for $2.99
A Curious Beginning by Deanna Raybourn for $2.99
Small Island by Andrea Levy for $3.99
The Traitor’s Game by Jennifer A. Nielsen for $1.99
I’m Not Dying with You Tonight by Gilly Segal and Kimberly Jones for $2.99
The Music of What Happens by Bill Konigsberg for $1.99
Black Enough edited by Ibi Zoboi for $1.99
Paperback Crush: The Totally Radical History of ’80s and ’90s Teen Fiction bv Gabrielle Moss for $2.99
Dusk or Dark or Dawn or Day by Seanan McGuire for $3.99
For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Politics by Donna Brazile, Yolanda Caraway, Minyon Moore, Leah D. Daughtry, Veronica Chambers for $2.99
The Cooking Gene by Michael W. Twitty for $1.99
Lady Killers by Tori Telfer for $1.99
Symptoms of a Heartbreak by Sona Charaipotra for $2.99
Pride, Prejudice, and Other Flavors by Sonali Dev for $1.99
Jade City by Fonda Lee for $2.99
Invisible by Stephen L. Carter for $3.99
Truly, Madly, Royally by Debbie Rigaud for $1.99
I’m Judging You by Luvvie Ajayi for $2.99
The Deep by Rivers Solomon, Daveed Diggs, William Hutson, and Jonathan Snipes for $1.99
Half-Blood Blues by Esi Edugyan for $3.99
Eloquent Rage: A Black Feminist Discovers Her Superpower by Brittney C. Cooper for $3.99
A Girl Like That by Tanaz Bhathena $2.99
The Diviners by Libba Bray for $2.99
Conversations with Myself by Nelson Mandela for $3.99
One Good Earl Deserves a Lover by Sarah McLean for $3.99
I Love You So Mochi by Sarah Kuhn for $1.99
Bring Up the Bodies by Hilary Mantel for $3.99
Wicked Saints by Emily A. Duncan for $2.99
No One Is Coming to Save Us by Stephanie Powell Watts for $2.99
Monsoon Mansion by Cinelle Barnes for $0.99
The Sellout by Paul Beatty for $3.99
The Burning Chambers by Kate Mosse for $2.99
Feel Free by Zadie Smith for $3.99
The Epic Crush of Genie Lo by F.C. Lee for $1.99
That Kind of Guy by Talia Hibbert for $3.99
The Awakened Kingdom by N.K. Jemisin for $2.99
Odd and the Frost Giants by Neil Gaiman for $3.99
Labyrinth Lost by Zoraida Cordova for $4.09
Once Ghosted, Twice Shy by Alyssa Cole for $1.99
Everything’s Trash, But It’s Okay by Phoebe Robinson for $4.99
Tiny Pretty Things by Sona Charaipotra and Dhonielle Clayton for $4.99
Nefertiti by Michelle Moran for $3.99
Instant Pot Obsession: The Ultimate Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook for Cooking Everything Fast by Janet A. Zimmerman for $2.99
A Quiet Life in the Country by T E Kinsey for $1.99
The Duchess War by Courtney Milan for $4.99
Mangos and Mistletoe: A Foodie Holiday Novella by Adriana Herrera for $2.99
Guapa by Saleem Haddad for $1.99
The Unlikely Escape of Uriah Heep by H. G. Parry for $4.99
Empire of Sand by Tasha Suri for $4.99
Fatality in F (A Gethsemane Brown Mystery Book 4) by Alexia Gordon for $4.99
Reckless by Selena Montgomery for $3.99
Can’t Escape Love by Alyssa Cole for $1.99
Brown Girl in the Ring by Nalo Hopkinson for $5.99
Ark by Veronica Roth for $1.99
Ten Women by Marcela Serrano for $3.99
The Price of Salt by Patricia Highsmith for $0.99
Ormeshadow by Priya Sharma for $3.99
Sisters of the Vast Black by Lina Rather for $3.99
Prophecy by Ellen Oh for $2.99
Along for the Ride by Mimi Grace for $2.99By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service