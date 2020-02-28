How Ramona Taught Girls to be Bold, Brave, and Brash: Critical Linking, February 28, 2020

Critical Linking is a daily roundup of the most interesting bookish links from around the web sponsored by Book Marks: A Reading Tracker.

“And yet, Ramona, whose family lives in the working-class Pacific Northwest, does not eschew gender and behavioral norms out of calculated defiance, but rather out of disbelief that metrics of femininity and propriety could matter in the grand scheme of things. It would be vastly oversimplifying to refer to Ramona as a tomboy; she nurtures crushes on classmates and wants a pair of gleaming red galoshes that match the ones worn by other girls in her kindergarten class. But most crucially, Ramona is dissatisfied by the template for any childhood that doesn’t accommodate her brash exuberance, or that would compel her to assimilate into the status quo.”

My girl Ramona inspired me to name my baby doll Chevrolet, and to embrace (albeit later) being a little too much.

“Whether you’re thinking about booking a flight across seas or only have the funds to take a quick road trip, I’ve got you covered. Planning a trip can be exciting and stressful at the same time. As someone who constantly over-packs books, it’s a top priority of mine to find time to read as much as possible while on vacation. From book-themed hotels, famous author destinations, cozy cafes and much more, the list of where to travel as a book nerd is quite possibly endless.”

Think less “Woooo!” and more “@%$# off, I’m reading.”

“After some time pondering these questions, Buchanan came up with the idea for writing a children’s book with characters that his patients could identify with and the family could read together. “It needed to be a fun and engaging story but it also needed to relay an underlying message.”

The first book Buchanan wrote and published was titled “The Adventures of Prickly Pear and the Happy Hoglet.” The book tackles a universal question: How does one interpret life and life circumstances?”

TBH this is a good idea for adults, too.

Sign up to Today In Books to receive daily news and miscellany from the world of books. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox.

By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service