These 2020 LGBTQ+ Romance Books Need To Be In Your TBR

If you’re on the search for LGBTQ+ representation in romance books, this is the place to find them. I’m specifically doing 2020 books because it’s always fun to expect and anticipate new titles to read. Also let’s look at those gorgeous covers that just makes us want them even more. This year is really bringing an A+ game.

There are debut authors on this list, but also authors that have been favorites for so long and have new books coming out soon-ish, so that’s exciting too! Let’s celebrate all the fabulous new romances to come.

Moontangled by Stephanie Burgis (February 3)

Take me to a spellbinding place and make me fall in love with a magician. Moontangled will bring you this and more to your reading experience. When you have a magician, a rising politician, a secret betrothal and a search for a happily ever after, things become a bit tangled.

Stormsong by C.L. Polk (February 11)

Witchmark was a delightful debut you couldn’t missed out on. And Stormsong is the sequel of your dreams. This one has a F/F romance in this political and magical adventure. Some might had not liked Grace in the first book but this time around you get close and personal with Grace and get to find out and know a little bit more about her role in this story and how everything will fit together after reading it.

Were-Geeks Save Wisconsin by Kathy Lyons (April 14)

One book I’m pretty excited about is this one. I love when normal people suddenly become supernatural creatures. And this happens to Josh Collier when he is chilling at this comic book convention and out of nowhere finds out he is a werewolf. He then becomes involved with this hot Roman centurion, Nero, and his own problems.

Meet Cute Club by Jack Harbon (May 5)

Jack Harbon is one of my favorite authors and I’m all about this book to be honest. I love the cover, the pink, the vibes that scream cute and adorable. I’m telling you this will be the book of the year.

Jordan Collins doesn’t want his book club to slowly cease to exist. With the help of the new employee at his local bookstore, he will try to bring back this club from the ashes.

Starcrossed by Allie Therin (May 18)

Another sequel! Starcrossed is the sequel to Spellbound and it is a continuation of the same story and characters. So if you are excited about this one and want to know more, you totally have to pick up the first book in the series. It takes place in New York, 1925, and has magical relics, paranormals, and a new adventure to get into. The love story between Arthur and Rory will enchant you once more.

Something to Talk About by Meryl Wilsner (May 26)

What happens when the paparazzi photographed you at a red carpet event, making your assistant laugh? People start talking. Tabloids declare them a couple. Hollywood powerhouse Jo’s only answer is “no comment.” But when things start changing, the two start spending more time together and soon realize that maybe this spark between them is not that easy to ignore.

Conventionally Yours by Annabeth Albert (June 2)

Love romance stories about fans? Oh, do I have something for you. Because Conventionally Yours takes fandom to another level and this romance will unravel a war between these two rivals while an unexpected connection will soon follow.

A road trip with your rival, a goal in mind (winning the upcoming Odyssey gaming tournament), Conrad and Alden won’t let anyone mess up their dream. Not even their infuriating mortal enemy.

Boyfriend Material by Alexis Hall (July 1)

In need of a fake boyfriend to clean up your image? Luc O’Donnell is also searching for one. His rock star dad’s making a comeback so Luc is back on the public eye. When he needs to clean up his image after a compromising photo, Oliver Blackwood seems like the perfect boyfriend material. They have nothing in common, so they strike a deal until the dust settles and then part ways. But you all know fake relationships can feel very, very real sometimes.

Just Like That by Cole McCade (July 6)

“Carina Press, Harlequin’s digital-first romance imprint, plans to launch Carina Adores, a line of contemporary and classic LGBTQ+ romance tales with characters drawn from throughout the spectrum of LGBTQ+ communities” was said in Publishers Weekly when this was announced. Just Like That is going to be one of the first books published there.

Summer never meant to come home. But his mother needs help. Summer has no choice but to return and take a teaching residency at the boarding school. And work directly under the man who made his teenage years miserable, Fox Iseya.

The Care and Feeding of Waspish Widows by Olivia Waite (July 14)

If you fell in love with Waite’s The Lady’s Guide to Celestial Mechanics, I’m happy to tell you that there is going to be another book in this series if you didn’t know. New couple, new story.

This time around there is a grumpy widowed engraver, a middle-aged lady beekeeper, luxurious gardens and lots of fun things happening in early 19th century.

I know there are going to be more books. I’m happily waiting for new Katrina Jackson announcements, Rebekah Weatherspoon titles, and many more romance books from my favorites. This list is just a small section, but I hope you find some books to add to your TBR list (more books because why not!).

