16 Zombie Novels to Die For: The List List #389

at Brightly: Black Boy Joy: 30 Picture Books Featuring Black Male Protagonists

at Bustle: 6 Books That Contextualize Harvey Weinstein’s Monumental Guilty Verdict

at BuzzFeed: 17 Children’s Books With Queer Characters That Deserve Your Attention

at Crime Reads: The 5 Best Books About Dysfunctional Rich Families

at Electric Lit: 8 Female Mystics in Literature

at Epic Reads: These 16 Zombie Books Are to Die For

at First for Women: 10 Erotic Novels So Steamy, They’ll Make You Blush

at Get Literary: My Latinx TBR List: 6 Contemporary Books Everyone Should Read

at Lit Hub: Five Great Books About Con Artists

at POPSUGAR: The 20 Series Your Kid Should Read After They Finish Harry Potter

at Riveted: 10 Series Starters We Know You’re Going To Love

at Tor.com: All the New Young Adult SFF Books Arriving in March!