Whether its a gift for your bookish friend’s new arrival or something to share your love of reading with a baby of your own, these bookish buys are perfect for adding a pop of literature to the nursery, or designing an entire one themed around your favorite reads.

Spruce up your favorite kid’s bookshelf with these vintage storybook style bookends, personalized just for them!

Decorate your mini-hero’s room with these high impact decals to get them hooked on comics in the early years.

The perfect gift for a friend’s new arrival, these books can be customized with the baby’s name, birth date, and any other details you want to add!

Get your child’s reading collection off to a storybook start with this handmade bookcase that can read “Once Upon A Time” or the text of your choice.

Whether you want to hang your child’s initials on the wall or spell out a favorite word on their bookshelf, these sweet, bookish letters are sure to add a touch of whimsy to any room!

This fanciful, hanging display of books would look great in a literary-themed nursery…or over a dining room table (just saying)…or anywhere else in your house you want a magical, book-infused vibe.

“I’ll eat you up, I love you so!” Hang this literary declaration of love somewhere your own wild thing can see it everyday!

These framed prints will add sunshine to your nursery and keep little ones engaged with their colorful illustrations.

Sure, your baby might be a little young to be introduced to George R.R. Martin’s fantasy world, but you can still snuggle them up in this adorable quilt! For extra fandom points, personalize it with your family’s name.

Introduce your child to Matilda’s love of reading, without the horrible parents and the Chokey, with this lamp printed with Quentin Blake’s beautiful illustrations of Matilda reading.

This sweet and soothing pillow would look beautiful in a glider or an older child’s bed.

Snuggle up for story time with these modern favorite characters sure to encourage some fun playtime.

Delicate isn’t usually a word used to describe nursery items, but this hanging mobile can be hung high enough to stay out of reach of little hands while also adding a beautiful accent to your baby’s room.

Send your kid off to adventurous dreams with this colorful and handcrafted baby mobile. It features books, swords, and dragons to help your little one drift off to sleep in their own fairy-tale world.

Personalize this banner with heroine portraits or bookish quotes of your choice to inspire your kid to dream big and write their own story. The colors in this would make it a cheerful decoration for a nursery that your little reader will still appreciate as they get older!

Now that you’ve created the perfect, bookish nursery there’s just one thing missing…plenty of books! For your own collection or for a great gift for an expecting friend, check out Baby Lit Book’s collections of classic, poetry, naturalists, and more for baby-friendly board books with charming illustrations.