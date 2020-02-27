20 Long Romance Novels to Cozy Up With This Winter

Long romance novels, or romance reads that break the 400 page count, can be hard to find. Of course, there is no shortage of long series, which can easily reach over 20 books, but what happens when you’re in no mood for that sort of time commitment? What if you just want a single hefty tome with lots of kissing that you can read in a matter of days (or maybe just one if you’re Liberty Hardy)?

Lucky for you, I’ve compiled 20 long romances from different authors and different sub-genres that are 400 pages or longer!

But first, some rules and notes:

I didn’t want to repeat authors, since some of them are on the list routinely write long romance novels. I will note, however, if you should check out more of their backlist for additional titles. These are all a romance with a happily ever after. I would not classify these books as part of another genre with only romantic elements. A pattern emerged; romances with sci-fi, paranormal, or fantasy elements seem more likely to surpass 400 pages. If you want more long romances than what is on this list, look within those romance sub-genres! Because books are released in a variety of formats, I used the highest page count version (usually the ebook, but not always).

Long Romance Novels: 400–500 Pages

Pride, Prejudice, and Other Flavors by Sonali Dev

A majority of Dev’s books are reimaginings of classic stories and fairytales. And, as the title suggests, this is a Pride & Prejudice retelling. Darcy is the heroine in this one and a neurosurgeon, while Lizzie is a British chef.

My Rogue, My Ruin by Amalie Howard

Book one in the Lords of Essex series has one of the most infuriatingly smarmy romance heroes I’ve ever read. He also has some altruistic Robin Hood vibes.

Wolfsong by TJ Klune

Klune is a master at writing emotionally complex and tender romances, whether they’re contemporary or feature shifters. I do want to note that this is published by Dreamspinner, who hasn’t paid royalties to their authors for some time. Klune is working to get the rights back for his books published with them.

Lush Money by Angelina M. Lopez

An engaging contemporary romance that flips the billionaire/millionaire trope! We have a wealthy heroine, a princely hero desperate to save his kingdom and wine growing business, and a marriage of convenience.

Kiss of Steel by Bec McMaster

Though this is a steampunk romance between paranormal and supernatural beings, I’d say the steampunk elements are rather light. However, McMaster does a wonderful job creating an alternate London. Do check out her other, equally imaginative fantasy and paranormal romances.

Polaris Rising by Jessie Mihalik

I credit this one for revitalizing my love of sci-fi romances! Two people on the run—a space princess and the most wanted man in the galaxy—uncover a dangerous plot that would send Earth into war.

Song of Blood and Stone by L. Penelope

Do not sleep on Penelope’s prose! This fantasy romance is wonderfully detailed and meticulously plotted, with some swooniness between an “earthsinger” and a spy. Subsequent books follow different couples in the same world.

Unmasked Heart by Vanessa Riley

The first in a series, this historical romance has an illegitimate heroine who hides her lineage by passing as white. It also has some evident Cinderella story elements to the romantic pairing.

The Witness by Nora Roberts

This is the only romantic suspense offering on the list. Sorry, RomSus readers! But at least it’s from Nora Roberts. The heroine has an interesting backstory as a “designer baby,” whose genius IQ has disastrous consequences.

Long Shot by Kennedy Ryan

Want your heart ripped out of your chest and then put back together again? Read Long Shot. Ryan has a knack for tackling tough topics like domestic violence and giving survivors a beautiful happy ending.

Silver Silence by Nalini Singh

Though this is part of Singh’s Psy-Changeling series, Silver Silence begins a brand new story arc with the StoneWater bear clan. Love a bit of a gentle giant with a penchant for care-taking? Meet Valentin.

Delicious by Sherry Thomas

Thomas is a genre phenom and has a couple long historical romances to pick up. Delicious is the start of the Marsdens series. The hero is a rising politician (which may or may not appeal to you right now) and the heroine knows how to make some killer, mouthwatering meals.

Long Romance Novels: 500–600 Pages

Wildest Dreams by Kristen Ashley

Fair warning that Ashley’s heroes tend to be the quintessential alpha men. She also writes some long books; if you like her writing, she has plenty of long romance novels to pick up. This one is a slightly bonkers fantasy setup with a switcheroo between two realms.

Games of Command by Linnea Sinclair

Sinclair is the OG of sci-fi romance, and in Games of Command you get two romances for the price of one. Yes, there are two sets of couples working toward an HEA. Sinclair has some great world-building and her heroes are always emotionally complex and, at times, really sweet.

A Heart of Blood and Ashes by Milla Vane

This kicks off a new fantasy romance series by Meljean Brook, writing under the name Milla Vane. It’s intense and a little bloody, but does a lot of interesting things with gender roles and sexuality.

Wolf and the Dove by Kathleen E. Woodiwiss

Woodiwiss’s books belong as part of the romance canon and this was originally published in 1974. I note that so readers can temper their expectations; there are scenes of sexual assault. But for many romance readers, Woodiwiss was their gateway into the genre.

Long Romance Novels: 600+ Pages

Paradise by Judith McNaught

McNaught falls into the same category as Kathleen Woodiwiss’s romance: nostalgic, but rather problematic. She writes both contemporary and historical, with a lot of them being 500–700+ pages. Recommended for readers who love domineering alpha heroes and melodrama.

Elements of Chemistry by Penny Reid

Is it cheating to include a romance that was quasi-serialized when it came out? Maybe, but I’m listing it anyway. This is departure from Reid’s typical light, goofy contemporary romances. Instead, this one amps up the drama and has more of a New Adult feel.

Land of the Beautiful Dead by R. Lee Smith

This is the longest book on the list and I guarantee you that you haven’t read anything quite like it. It’s part horror, part erotica, part romance. Crying will happen and there is an HEA.

The Wall of Winnipeg and Me by Mariana Zapata

Zapata has a few long romances in her backlist, which is good, because those pages are definitely needed for her particular brand of slow burn romance. In this one, a curmudgeonly football player realizes he can’t live without his housekeeper and assistant.

