Giveaway: OONA OUT OF ORDER by Margarita Montimore
This giveaway is sponsored by Flatiron Books, publisher of Oona Out of Order by Margarita Montimore.
Just because life may be out of order, doesn’t mean it’s broken.
Oona Out of Order is a remarkably inventive novel that explores what it means to live a life fully in the moment, even if those moments are out of sequence.
We’re giving away five copies of Oona Out of Order by Margarita Montimore to five lucky Riot readers! This sweepstakes is open to residents of the United States (excluding Puerto Rico and all other U.S. territories). Entries will be accepted until 11:45 PM, February 3, 2020. Winner will be randomly selected. Complete rules and eligibility requirements available here.