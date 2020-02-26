10 Dark Fantasy Books Like THE WITCHER

How did you spent the first weeks of 2020? If you marathoned Netflix’s The Witcher and borrowed the first books in Andrzej Sapkowski’s series, like The Last Wish, from the library, you’re not alone. Geralt’s story as a monster hunter in a morally grey world where people are often the true monsters is both unique and enthralling. If you’ve finished the series and are looking for books with similar themes, this list of books like The Witcher is for you. Whether you enjoyed the books, the games, or the Netflix series, these ten novels have a similar dark and atmospheric feel to The Witcher.

Dark Fantasy Books Like The Witcher

The Red Knight by Miles Cameron

A young mercenary known as the Red Knight earns his living hunting and protecting others from all sorts of creatures. For the most part, his jobs are as he would expect: dangerous, but enough to earn a living from.

When an abbess hires him to protect her nunnery from harm, he assumes that it will be more of the same. But this job has much higher stakes than what he’s used to. This time, the fate of the entire kingdom might be at stake.

Assassin’s Apprentice by Robin Hobb

Fitz has been an outcast in the royal family from the moment he was born as the bastard son of Chivalry Farseer. Gifted with the Wit—a dangerous magic that, among other things, allows him to communicate with animals—Fitz finds solace in the forest instead of a castle. But when he’s chosen to train as a royal assassin, he must trade his magic for blades and courtly secrets.

The Rage of Dragons by Evan Winters

From the moment he was born, Tau and all others in his kingdom without magical powers were fated to die in a war that has been raging for generations. Burnt on a path of revenge for those he loved who have been kind, Tau is determined to become the greatest swordsman in the land. Only then can he sacrifice everything to kill the men who betrayed him.

City of Lies by Sam Hawke

Jovan is the last person anyone would expect to be a master poisoner. Though best friend to the Chancellor’s Heir, he’s quiet and prefers to stay in the background. But he has been trained since childhood to protect the Chancellor and his Heir at all costs—and kill any threats.

When the Chancellor is suddenly killed and an army attacks, the entire city is thrown into chaos. Jovan and his sister Kalina are the only ones who can keep the Heir safe and restore order to the city.

The Monster of Elendhaven by Jennifer Giesbrecht

Elendhaven, a plague-ridden and largely abandoned city in the South, is haunted by a monster that looks almost like a man—but not quite. This monster belongs to a man who, though ill, is powered by one thing: revenge. And neither he nor his monster will rest until he gets just that, even if he has to destroy the entirety of Elendhaven to do so.

The Blade Itself by Joe Abercrombie

Barbarian Logan Ninefingers has made more enemies than friends, most of whom want him dead. When the enigmatic and tempestuous mage Bayaz crosses his path, he becomes drawn into a bloody conspiracy much bigger than himself. As Logen’s fate becomes tied with that of a bitter torturer, a nobleman officer, and a world on the brink of a brutal war, it becomes increasingly difficult to place him or anyone else into the roles of “good” or “evil.”

Markswoman by Rati Mehrotra

Kyra is a Markswoman, the youngest member of a sisterhood of deadly warriors who are sworn to protect Asiana and those who inhabit it. Yet despite their selfless mission, darkness lurks in this Order as much as anywhere else in Asiana.

When the new, power-hungry leader of her Order proves dangerous, Kyra flees into the wilderness. Here she meets Rustan, a Marksman who, as they train and grow closer, become disillusioned to the Orders they’ve committed their lives to serve.

Prince of Thorns by Mark Lawrence

Jorg Ancrath, once a member of royalty with an idyllic life, leads a band of rogues as the Prince of Thorns. In his father’s broken kingdom, cruelty is leagues more common than kindness and shadows of Jorg’s childhood lurk at every corner. As nightmares from his past begin to resurface, Jorg must confront them to claim his rightful place on the throne.

Throne of Glass by Sarah J. Maas

Celaena, a young assassin forced into hard labor, is offered a chance at freedom if she can win a competition to become the next royal assassin. Although court life disinterests her, she trains with the guard captain Westfall so she can protect herself against her dangerous competitors. But when a contestant is killed before the competition begins, Celaena’s quest to protect herself before she’s next leads her to a destiny far greater than the kingdom.

Wintersong by S. Jae-Jones

Liesl, a talented musician and composer inspired by tales of the Goblin King, feels trapped in her duty to run her family’s inn. When her sister is kidnapped after a dangerous mistake at the Goblin Market, Liesl ventures into the Underground to save her. With neither time nor fate on her side, Liesl must unravel difficult truths about herself and the mysterious king of this world unlike anything she’s seen before if she wants to see her sister again. But what if there’s more to this Goblin King than the legends ever said?

If you’re still looking for more fantasy books after checking out these books like The Witcher, check out these lists for inspiration:

Sign up to receive Check Your Shelf, the Librarian's One-Stop Shop For News, Book Lists, And More. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox.

By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service