Cover Reveal: THE ONCE AND FUTURE WITCHES By Alix E. Harrow

Witches? Check! Feminists? Check! Your new anticipated read? Check check check! Take a look at the cover for The Once and Future Witches by Alix E. Harrow (hello, The Ten Thousand Doors of January fans), out October 2020. And check out the synopsis below:

There’s no such thing as witches…

There used to be, in the wild, dark days before the burnings began, but now witching is nothing but tidy charms and nursery rhymes. If the modern woman wants any measure of power, she must find it at the ballot box.

But, in 1893, when the three Eastwood sisters—James Juniper, Agnes Amaranth, and Beatrice Belladonna—join the suffragists of New Salem, they begin to purse the forgotten words and ways that might turn the women’s movement into a witch’s movement…and set the world ablaze.

But there will be.

Sign up to Swords & Spaceships to receive news and recommendations from the world of science fiction and fantasy. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox.

By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service