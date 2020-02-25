Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 25, 2020

Sponsored by Bent Heavens by Daniel Kraus with Fierce Reads.

These deals were active as of this writing, but may expire soon, so get them while they’re hot!

Today’s Featured Deals

Lilac Girls by Martha Hall Kelly for $2.99. Get it here, or just click on the cover image below.

The Book of Night Women by Marlon James for $1.99. Get it here, or just click on the cover image below.

The Secret Life of Bees by Sue Monk Kidd for $1.99. Get it here, or just click on the cover image below.

Paperbacks from Hell by Grady Hendrix for $2.99. Get it here, or just click on the cover image below.

In Case You Missed Yesterday’s Most Popular Deals

Sleeping Giants by Sylvain Neuvel for $3.99. Get it here, or just click on the cover image below.

All Systems Red by Martha Wells for $3.99. Get it here, or just click on the cover image below.

Previous Daily Deals That Are Still Active As Of This Writing (Get ’em While They’re Hot!):

How It Went Down by Kekla Magoon for $2.99

The Pisces by Melissa Broder for $2.99

Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic by Allison Bechdel for $2.99

The Radical Element: 12 Stories of Daredevils, Debutantes, and Other Dauntless Girls by Jessica Spotswood for $1.99

The Eyre Affair by Jasper Fforde for $2.99

On Thin Icing by Ellie Alexander for $2.99

The Invisible Library by Genevieve Cogman for $2.99

Giovanni’s Room by James Baldwin for $2.99

The Kingdom of Copper by S. A. Chakraborty for $1.99

The Dinner List by Rebecca Serle for $2.99

A Curious Beginning by Deanna Raybourn for $2.99

Small Island by Andrea Levy for $3.99

The Traitor’s Game by Jennifer A. Nielsen for $1.99

Dreyer’s English by Benjamin Dreyer for $1.99

I’m Not Dying with You Tonight by Gilly Segal and Kimberly Jones for $2.99

Sphere by Michael Crichton for $2.99

The Music of What Happens by Bill Konigsberg for $1.99

Black Enough edited by Ibi Zoboi for $1.99

Shopaholic & Baby by Sophie Kinsella for $1.99

Paperback Crush: The Totally Radical History of ’80s and ’90s Teen Fiction bv Gabrielle Moss for $2.99

Dusk or Dark or Dawn or Day by Seanan McGuire for $3.99

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Politics by Donna Brazile, Yolanda Caraway, Minyon Moore, Leah D. Daughtry, Veronica Chambers for $2.99

The Cooking Gene by Michael W. Twitty for $1.99

Lady Killers by Tori Telfer for $1.99

Symptoms of a Heartbreak by Sona Charaipotra for $2.99

Pride, Prejudice, and Other Flavors by Sonali Dev for $1.99

Jade City by Fonda Lee for $2.99

Her Royal Highness by Rachel Hawkins for $1.99

Invisible by Stephen L. Carter for $3.99

Truly, Madly, Royally by Debbie Rigaud for $1.99

I’m Judging You by Luvvie Ajayi for $2.99

The Deep by Rivers Solomon, Daveed Diggs, William Hutson, and Jonathan Snipes for $1.99

Half-Blood Blues by Esi Edugyan for $3.99

Eloquent Rage: A Black Feminist Discovers Her Superpower by Brittney C. Cooper for $3.99

A Girl Like That by Tanaz Bhathena $2.99

The Diviners by Libba Bray for $2.99

Conversations with Myself by Nelson Mandela for $3.99

One Good Earl Deserves a Lover by Sarah McLean for $3.99

I Love You So Mochi by Sarah Kuhn for $1.99

Bring Up the Bodies by Hilary Mantel for $3.99

Wicked Saints by Emily A. Duncan for $2.99

No One Is Coming to Save Us by Stephanie Powell Watts for $2.99



Monsoon Mansion by Cinelle Barnes for $0.99

The Sellout by Paul Beatty for $3.99

The Burning Chambers by Kate Mosse for $2.99

Feel Free by Zadie Smith for $3.99

The Epic Crush of Genie Lo by F.C. Lee for $1.99

Burn Baby Burn by Meg Medina for $1.99

That Kind of Guy by Talia Hibbert for $3.99

The Awakened Kingdom by N.K. Jemisin for $2.99

Odd and the Frost Giants by Neil Gaiman for $3.99

Labyrinth Lost by Zoraida Cordova for $4.09

Once Ghosted, Twice Shy by Alyssa Cole for $1.99

Everything’s Trash, But It’s Okay by Phoebe Robinson for $4.99

Tiny Pretty Things by Sona Charaipotra and Dhonielle Clayton for $4.99

Nefertiti by Michelle Moran for $3.99

Instant Pot Obsession: The Ultimate Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook for Cooking Everything Fast by Janet A. Zimmerman for $2.99

A Quiet Life in the Country by T E Kinsey for $1.99

The Duchess War by Courtney Milan for $4.99

Mangos and Mistletoe: A Foodie Holiday Novella by Adriana Herrera for $2.99

Guapa by Saleem Haddad for $1.99

The Unlikely Escape of Uriah Heep by H. G. Parry for $4.99

Empire of Sand by Tasha Suri for $4.99

Fatality in F (A Gethsemane Brown Mystery Book 4) by Alexia Gordon for $4.99

Reckless by Selena Montgomery for $3.99

Can’t Escape Love by Alyssa Cole for $1.99

Brown Girl in the Ring by Nalo Hopkinson for $5.99

Ark by Veronica Roth for $1.99

Ten Women by Marcela Serrano for $3.99

The Price of Salt by Patricia Highsmith for $0.99

Ormeshadow by Priya Sharma for $3.99

Sisters of the Vast Black by Lina Rather for $3.99

Prophecy by Ellen Oh for $2.99

Along for the Ride by Mimi Grace for $2.99

Sign up for our Book Deals newsletter and get up to 80% off books you actually want to read. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox.

By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service