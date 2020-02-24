If your partner is a Janeite, you know exactly how deep their love of romantic comedies runs. Don’t let the pressure overwhelm you, though, because I’ve picked out 12 romantic gifts for Jane Austen fans that will help you make this year their most romantic yet.

I know how tough it can be to find the right gift for the person you love. My husband and I just go out to eat on special occasions and call it a success. But for those of you who love showering your lovers with presents, any of the 12 presents on the list below will make them feel all happy inside.

The Most Romantic Gifts for Jane Austen Fans

Featuring a quote from Edward Ferrars on the reverse, this cute, retro-chic Sense and Sensibility mug is sure to make your lover smile. If your partner loves everything ’80s, you can’t lose with this delicate pastel gift. $15.

For serious romantics, only this famous quote from Mr. Darcy will do. Order this Pride and Prejudice print for the one who bewitched you. $14 and up.

Already bought your significant other a big gift, but need something a little extra to finish it off? Consider this “I am Catherine Morland” pin, which is sure to delight any Janeite—or a typography and calligraphy fan. $4.

A good phone case is hard to find, so don’t wait to order this Mansfield Park phone case for your partner. It’s available for the Google Pixel, iPhone, LG, Nexus, Samsung, and more, so I doubt you’ll have trouble finding a style to fit your lover’s smartphone. $29.

Arguably Jane Austen’s funniest book, Emma continues to capture our hearts 200 years after it was first released. You might not be able to make your partner as rich as Emma Woodhouse, but you can definitely get them this Emma T-shirt. $30.

Persuasion is such an underrated novel, which your person has probably told you already. Perfect for the most romantic of Janeites, this Persuasion cuff bracelet features Captain Wentworth’s passionate second proposal to Anne Elliot. $34.

If your person loves neckwear, consider this Sense and Sensibility scarf, printed with lines from Austen’s 1811 classic. This gray-and-white accessory will go with literally anything, so make it a part of your partner’s wardrobe ASAP. $48.

Planning to give your lover a collection of presents soon? This Pride and Prejudice tote bag is the perfect vessel for all your gifts: books, chocolate, tea—you name it. $20.

Even spooky goth kids love Jane Austen. If you’ve got yourself a spooky goth partner to shop for this year, consider giving them this Northanger Abbey wall tapestry, which will thrill them, chill them, and fulfill them. $30 and up.

While the quote certainly isn’t spoken by one of Austen’s more romantic figures—Sir Thomas Bertram, ew—this Mansfield Park mug makes the perfect romantic gift for your Janeite, provided they love a good cuppa. $16.

A good scented candle always makes a great gift, so why not give your partner this Mr. Knightley candle to show you care? Scented with eucalyptus and mint, it’s a lovely way to welcome spring into your home. $15.

If your partner is your Captain Wentworth, get them this gorgeous and fun Captain Wentworth pin to let the whole world know it. As an added bonus, if your Janeite has been begging you to do a Regency-inspired couple’s costume for Halloween, one of you can slap this on to make sure you’re not mistaken for just any old dandy. $4.

