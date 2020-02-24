100+ Latinx Books Releasing This Spring: Critical Linking, February 24, 2020

Critical Linking, a daily roundup of the most interesting bookish links from around the web is sponsored by Blindside by James Patterson.

“The Spring 2020 Reads list is comprised of over 100 books written and/or illustrated by Latinx that are releasing between February 15th, 2020 and May 31st, 2020. As always, it will be divided by age category (Picture Books, MG, YA, Adult) as well as genre (fiction, non-fiction, poetry). There are also subgenres such as SFF, Contemporary, etc. Each book has a link to its Goodreads page, the names of the author, illustrator, editor, or contributors, the release date, and a short description of the book in my own words.”

So many fantastic releases all nicely categorized for you to pick from!

“Korean thriller Parasite is being made into a graphic novel using the original movie storyboards from director Bong Joon-ho. The 304-page graphic novel, which will be available May 19, will provide ‘behind-the-scenes glimpse at the making of the Oscar-winning film,’ according to publisher Hachette.

Parasite: A Graphic Novel in Storyboards will contain ‘hundreds of mesmerizing illustrations,’ Hachette says, as reported earlier Wednesday by It’s Nice That.”

A series and now a graphic novel–love that he’s still on fire!

“Naturally, we decided to ask this question anyway, to the best and brightest home cooks we know (that’s you!). We’re officially on the hunt for the greatest tomes of our time, and we need your help. So, tell us: What cookbook—new or old, long or short, famed or unjustly overlooked—has changed the way you cook? Whose corners are dog-eared, with pages splattered, stained, and utterly well-loved? Which one do you turn to when you’re in need of a kick of inspiration and a back-to-basics lesson on a classic dish? And which cookbook’s there for you most, when you need a friendly, steady voice to coach you through a head-spinning technique?”

Calling all cookbook lovers who want to opine and cook-test cookbooks!

