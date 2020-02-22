Etsy Finds for Bookish Introverts

Hey, you! Yes, you, cuddled up in that blanket burrito with your laptop balanced on your knees and a book beside you. Do you ever wish you had a shirt to tell people to back off while you’re reading? Or a mug espousing your love of books and quiet? I see you, introverts. And this list of Etsy finds for bookish introverts is exactly what you’ve always been looking for. The perfect way to tell them hey, it’s not you, it’s just that I’ve got a book at home with my name on it. These finds are just for you!

But shhh, don’t tell the extroverts.

Every Harry Potter–loving introvert has quoted this at some point or another. (No? Just me? Ahem.) This HP Quote Mug from The Lost Girls Club gets your point across with a healthy dash of fandom humor.

HP Quote Mug from Etsy Finds for Bookish Introverts | bookriot.com

 

Or hey, just get straight to the point with this Read Books and Avoid Social Interaction Sticker from My Secret Copy.

Read Books Avoid Social Interaction Sticker from Etsy Finds for Bookish Introverts | bookriot.com

 

It’s not that we’re misanthropes, it’s just that, well, you know, books. They’re really good. And people…they’re a lot sometimes. Other introverts will get it. Rock this Books Over People Enamel Pin from My Secret Copy.

Books Over People Pin from Etsy Finds for Bookish Introverts | bookriot.com

 

We all know it’s true so say it in style with this Your Best Defense Against Unwanted Conversation Shirt from Stag and Peach Co.

Books Defense Against Unwanted Conversation Shirt from Etsy Finds for Bookish Introverts | bookriot.com

 

Closed My Book To Be Here Shirt from Minto Print. We’ve all been there, let’s be honest.

Closed My Book To Be Here Shirt from Etsy Finds for Bookish Introverts | bookriot.com

 

For those extroverts who just don’t get it: Introverted Not Shy Sticker from Coco Glez

Introverted Not Shy Sticker from Etsy Finds for Bookish Introverts | bookriot.com

 

Sorry, not sorry. I Have Plans With My Book Shirt from ChChCherry Bomb Shop

Plans With My Book Shirt from Etsy Finds for Bookish Introverts | bookriot.com

 

Amusing? Check. Accurate? Also check. Just add coffee or tea to this Introvert Beatbox Mug from Yntrovert.

Introvert Beatbox Mug from Etsy Finds for Bookish Introverts | bookriot.com

 

Get your priorities straight with this Books Before Boys Enamel Pin from Punky Pins.Books Before Boys Pin from Etsy Finds for Bookish Introverts | bookriot.com

 

Books > People? Harsh but accurate. Introvert proudly with this Books > People Shirt from Different Brunch.

Books > People Shirt from Etsy Finds for Bookish Introverts | bookriot.com

 

Sorry I’m All Booked Mug from Ah-Ha Design. It’s funny until you check your TBR.

All Booked Mug from Etsy Finds for Bookish Introverts | bookriot.com

 

I’d Rather Be Reading Sticker from Chartreuse on the Loose. Wouldn’t we all?

Rather Be Reading from Etsy Finds for Bookish Introverts | bookriot.com

 

Ain’t no party like a reading party, because a reading party is just books. I Like To Party Mug from Ana Reads

By Party I Mean Read Books Mug from Etsy Finds for Bookish Introverts | bookriot.com

 

Girls Night In Print from Chatty Nora—let’s be honest, it’s every night in.

Girls Night In Print from Etsy Finds for Bookish Introverts | bookriot.com

 

This Booktrovert Mug from Everyday Hooray Shop introduced me to my new favorite word.

Booktrovert Mug from Etsy Finds for Bookish Introverts | bookriot.com

 

The number of times I’ve wished I had something like this Thanks For Not Talking Tote from My Secret Copy, I tell you.

Thanks For Not Talking Tote from Etsy Finds for Bookish Introverts | bookriot.com

 

All my beautiful bookish introverts out there might also appreciate books about introverts and these bookish Etsy shops. Go forth and read alone to your hearts content!

