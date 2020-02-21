More Literary Hotels for Book Lovers: Critical Linking, February 21, 2020

Critical Linking is a daily roundup of the most interesting bookish links from around the web sponsored by Saint X by Alexis Schaitkin, published by Celadon Books.

“Do you go on holiday with a full suitcase of books (or at least a jam-packed ebook reader)? Is the best part of any vacation the delicious downtime to work your way through the to-read pile? If so, it may be time to reserve a stay in one of these book-themed hotels for a reading holiday to remember.”

Portugal is calling, yo!

“The list of 125 books takes into account titles (12 forms and genre) the library has had in its stacks from the very beginning (since May 23, 1895). The librarians’ picks were chosen because they “generate excitement around books and a love of reading,” are culturally significant and have been popular/frequently checked out.”

Overall, a pretty solid list!

“Conversely, illiteracy in Australian prisons is prevalent. A recent government report found around one in three Australian prisoners had only completed Year 9 (or under) at secondary school. One aim of Life Sentences was to provide encouraging feedback for prisoners of varying literacy levels. Although not all of the writing submitted was grammatically perfect, feedback focused on what the prisoners did well in their writing. This was seen as a first step in getting prisoners to enjoy writing and begin the adventure of literacy.”

More efforts like these in all prison systems, please.

Sign up to Today In Books to receive daily news and miscellany from the world of books. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox.

By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service