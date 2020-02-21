Loved by so many online publications like Glamour, Vanity Fair, NPR, and more, Red, White, and Royal Blue was one of the most beloved books of 2019. It also won in two categories of the Goodreads Choice Award, for Debut Novel and Romance. This book was everywhere. So it was not a surprise when people wanted more books like this one. “Please recommend to me books like Red, White & Royal Blue!” “I need something that gives me the same feelings!” and so on. If you want to know more, continue reading.

“It spread like wildfire. First there was Twitter chatter, then came the New York Times best-seller list, and soon a film adaptation was in the works. Red, White & Royal Blue is the little novel that could,” Samantha Leach wrote in Glamour magazine. When I saw all my Twitter friends talking about it, I was like “what is this about?” but soon after, I knew all about this book. If you are into romance, fake relationships, two people who can’t stand each other but surprisingly fall in love, you totally need to read this book.

I decided to categorize this list so you can find the aspect you loved the most in this book in other books. Modern royalty, romantic comedy, hate-to-love trope, etc. All of them will be romance books like Red, White & Royal Blue.

Books with Modern Royalty

A Prince on Paper by Alyssa Cole

When it comes to modern royalty books, Alyssa Cole should be on everybody’s list. She’s the queen of royal romances and A Prince on Paper is her latest one.

The good girl and the bad boy prince? Who doesn’t want to read a romance with them! Nya fled Thesolo for NYC. But she found out her Prince Charming only exists in her virtual games. When she needs to return home for a royal wedding, she gets up close and personal with the bad boy prince she loves to hate!

Lush Money by Angelina M. Lopez

Angelina M. Lopez brought to us a royal romance for the ages. What happens when you take a self-made billionaire and a prince who only wants to save his kingdom? You get an arrangement. This arrangement consists of a marriage of convenience where these two meet three nights a month. What does Roxanne want? A baby princess. And she’s about to try with this stranger.

Her Royal Highness by Rachel Hawkins

Even though this title is YA, I totally had to mention it. It has a sort of RWRB feeling and I’m sure many will love it as well. Her Royal Highness brings us to Scotland where Millie has just been accepted to this exclusive school. There she meets her new roommate, Flora. And Flora is a real-life princess. But these two don’t start off friendly!

Romantic Comedy Books

The Worst Best Man by Mia Sosa

Mia Sosa’s newest romcom is one you have to pick up. Wedding shenanigans, enemies-to-lovers, and with a side of pure comedy? The Worst Best Man is just waiting for you.

Wedding planner Carolina was left at the altar once upon a time. And the brother of her former fiancé was to blame! When she has an opportunity that could change her life forever, she meets him again…but now she has to work with him side-by-side!

I Think I Might Love You by Christina C. Jones

Enemies to lovers? Oh, yes. One author that must become your go-to when it comes to romantic comedies is Christina C. Jones. I Think I Might Love You is a perfect book to start with. Hilarious and romantic, this novel will make your day and if you don’t have a significant other, you’ll crave one for SURE.

Ice Cream Lover by Jackie Lau

Jackie Lau has quickly become one of my favorite authors. Her novels always bring happiness and laughs from me. Ice Cream Lover introduces Drew, who hates ice cream after his fiancée left him at the altar. But his niece loves it, especially from her favorite place, Ginger Scoops, a cutesy Asian ice cream shop. Chloe is the cheerful owner who Drew initially can’t stand, so of course he kisses her.

Feud by Phyllis Bourne

And to top it all, Phyllis Bourne has to be on your radar. Talk about hilarious content that will bring tears to your eyes for so much laughing. But also the romance and the cute banter between characters will bring you to your knees with love.

A 100-year old family feud, you say? That makes them enemies for life. And there is also an inheritance at stake! These two will try their hardest to get the other one out of town, but maybe staying close to each other isn’t so bad?

Hate-to-Love Trope Books

Heart of the Steal by Avon Gale, Roan Parrish

RWRB has a theme of hate to love because Alex and Henry don’t really like each other at the beginning, and this is the same thing that happens in Heart of the Steal. An FBI agent falling for an art thief/philanthropic business man? Things are about to get really interesting. What I love most about this book was the easy and domestic relationship these two have, plus they adopt of a kitten which was so very cute.

Hold Me by Courtney Milan

If you know me, you know this is possibly my favorite romance book of all time. It features a “You’ve Got Mail” trope, as I love to call it, because it has that same trope of knowing each other online and liking one another but in real life, they kind of hate each other’s guts? Hold Me will give you all the belly laughs, heart eyes, tears and angry shouts.

A Matter of Disagreement by EE Ottoman

I’m all for sworn rivals. Especially between scholars. Andrea and the Marquis de la Marche have different ideas concerning many things, but when they meet face to face, Andrea will soon know that the Marquis de la Marche is nothing like he imagined. While their clashes on paper are exciting, in person is far from what they expected.

Romance Books With Latinx Leads

Daddy by Jack Harbon

I love, love Jack Harbon’s work. Daddy is just one of many you need to pick up.

When Mateo’s best friend signs him up for SweetDates.com, a website for older men and younger singles to meet and exchange money for companionship, his life turns upside down. There he meets millionaire Arthur Danby.

American Dreamer by Adriana Herrera

And last but not least, Adriana Herrera delivers a fantastic romance that leaves a big impression in your life and in your heart.

Nesto has six months to make it big on his Afro-Caribbean food truck or else he will have to return to the day job he hates the most. When a new client comes up to try his food, soon enough both of them can’t get enough of each other.

