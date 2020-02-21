8 Crystal Books to Polish, Cleanse, and Heal Your Life

Growing up, I looked forward to visits with my uncle, a geologist who brought me beautiful, intriguing stones and crystals. There was the deep blue of the lapis lazuli and the breathtakingly serene turquoise. I felt a connection to the stones and the earth from which they came. It’s no surprise, then, that I include several stones, crystals, and gems in my Wiccan altar. While I fell in love with them at a young age, there weren’t many books on crystals and stones easily available. That’s why I’m so happy that there are many great crystal books to read today for research on their healing and ritual powers. In this list of the best crystal healing books, you’ll find a range of perspectives and expertise to launch or level up your crystals journey.

The Best Crystal Books

The Book of Stones: Who They Are and What They Teach by Robert Simmons and Naisha Ahsian

If you’re serious about working with crystals and stones, you definitely need to add The Book of Stones to your library. Also known informally as “the crystals bible,” this comprehensive book lists both healing and spiritual properties of 455 gems and minerals. Each stone’s entry includes keywords, elemental associations, relevant chakras, an affirmation, and spiritual, emotional, and physical associations. Plus, every listing is accompanied by a color photograph, taking the guessing game out of gemstone identification.

Absolute beginner with crystals? Aisha Amarfio’s Crystals: A Guide to Using the Crystal Compass for Energy, Healing, and Reclaiming Your Power is a great place to start. Amarfio teaches novices how to select and use crystals in everyday life and provides an overview of how crystal work can help correct our energy imbalances. At the heart of the books is Amarfio’s “Crystal Compass,” a beautiful, colorful chart that will help you easily find the right crystal for the moment. Amarfio also takes an interesting approach by categorizing crystals into their natural elements of earth, water, fire, and air.

This all-in-one book is the perfect guide to get you started on crystals. If you’re intimidated by the vast knowledge out there about crystals, Devi Brown’s Crystal Bliss is a great place to start. Crystal Bliss covers a wide range of topics, from using crystals to boost your creativity to including crystals in your manifestation goals to help your career. Brown’s book is comprehensive without being overwhelming and empowering to help you cultivate a personal relationship to crystals and stones.

This fascinating book will take you beyond keyword associations and into the history, folklore, and mythology behind the crystals you hold in your hand. Reading this book will help you understand the stories of why each crystal and stone is special and unique. For instance, you’ll learn why some cultures believe cat’s eye chrysoberyl can ward off the evil eye and protect soldiers going into battle. Perrakis takes you on a world tour, illuminating the origin stories that give each stone its power.

Crystals: The Modern Guide to Crystal Healing by Yulia Van Doren

Crystals have powerful healing properties, but how do you know what stone to pick if you need to cleanse your home or detoxify your emotional life? Fortunately, Yulia Van Doren has broken it all down in Crystals: The Modern Guide to Crystal Healing, a must-read for anyone who wants to work intentionally with crystals for healing magick. Van Doren walks you through 51 common and powerful crystals in this book that blends actionable direction with deep wisdom.

The Crystal Witch: The Magickal Way to Calm and Heal the Body, Mind, and Spirit by Leanna Greenaway and Shawn Robbins

I’m a big fan of Leanna Greenaway and Shawn Robbins, co-authors of popular books on witchcraft like Wiccapedia and The Witch’s Way. Their gentle, accessible, and authoritative writing style have helped me ease into my personal witchcraft tradition. That’s why I’m happy to endorse their book The Crystal Witch, a guide to “crystal craft” and using crystals in your spiritual practice. You’ll learn all about the intersection of magic and crystals, such as how crystals interact with moon energy, ways to use crystals for divination, and connections between crystals and the wheel of the year.

Karen Frazier is one of the most well-known names in books on crystals and stones, and you can’t go wrong with any of her several bestselling guides to crystals. But for this article, I wanted to highlight Frazier’s An Introduction to Crystal Grids, which addresses a burgeoning topic in crystal work. What are crystal grids? Essentially, you design a layout using your crystals and stones that optimizes the energy relationships between the stones. In this book for intermediate crystal workers, Frazier breaks the concept down step by step with gorgeous, full-color illustrations and photographs of 15 basic grid shapes, including spirals, triangles, and sunbursts.

Using Gemstones to Connect with Your Superpowers! For Kids and Adults by Alex Hadassah Anzalone, Illus. Nadica Zlatkova M.

If you’re looking for a way to teach kids about the healing properties of gemstones and crystals, it doesn’t get any better than Alex Hadassah Anzalone’s Using Gemstones to Connect with Your Superpowers! This picture book teaches children (and adults!) how to connect with eight of the most common crystals through meditations and affirmations. Peaceful illustrations by Nadica Zlatkova M. set the mood for this informative, fun, and empowering book. I only wish I had it when I was a gem-obsessed kid!

