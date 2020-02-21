8 Books That Celebrate Inspirational Afro-Latinos: The List List #388

The List List, a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists, is sponsored by Saint X by Alexis Schaitkin, published by Celadon Books.

Saint X tells the story of a teenage girl’s tragic death on her family’s vacation in the Caribbean, and the ways in which it reverberates through the lives of every character in the novel, across continents and over decades. Saint X is recommended by Entertainment Weekly, included in Good Morning America’s 20 Books We’re Excited for in 2020, and named as one of Vogue’s Best Books to Read This Winter!

at Autostraddle: Eight Black LGBTQ Poets to Give Your Flowers To Right Now

at Brightly: 11 Books for Fans of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

at BuzzFeed: 17 Children’s Book Covers That’ll Make You Cry On Sight

at Essence: 6 Books That Celebrate Being Black And Proud

at Gizmodo: 8 Sci-Fi and Fantasy Books to Read (or Re-Read) Before Their Adaptations Hit the Screen

at Great Big Story: 12 Romantic Books of Poetry from Around the World

at Crime Reads: 7 Debut Novels You Should Read in February

at Electric Lit: 7 Stories About the Anxiety of Settling Down

at Epic Reads: These 7 Books Are Must-Reads for Fans of the Fake Dating Trope

at Get Literary: Celebrate Black Excellence with These 5 Stellar Sci-Fi/Fantasy Reads

at LitHub: America’s Housing Crisis: A Reading List

at PopSugar: 15 True-Crime Books That Will Make 2020 Your Most Paranoid Year Ever

at Remezcla: Celia Cruz Basquiat & More: 8 Books That Celebrate Inspirational Afro-Latinos