It’s Shakespeare Retelling Day at Book Riot!

Curtain’s up! Hang out with the Bard for a day and explore new takes on William Shakespeare’s plays and sonnets. Whether you’re in the mood for something witchy, can’t get enough Hamlet tales, or love ballet interpretations of classic stories, we’ve got something for you.

So, why not find something new to love about Shakespeare? Start here:

Today The 10 Best HAMLET Retellings, Ranked With all the many versions of Shakespeare's HAMLET out there, which ones are worth checking out? Here are the best Hamlet retellings.

Today Shakespeare Retold Through Ballet For the past 250 years, Shakespeare has served as inspiration for various types of dance. Get to know the ballet adaptations of Shakespeare.

Today Pairing Covers of Shakespeare Retellings With the Original Play Make a perfect gift set for the Shakespeare fans in your life with these cover pairings of Shakespeare plays and contemporary retellings.

Today 10 YA Shakespeare Retellings to TBR From ROMEO AND JULIET to HAMLET to KING LEAR, check out these ten YA Shakespeare retellings and experience classic works in new ways!

Today 11 Swoonworthy Romantic Shakespeare Retellings Find remixes of Shakespeare's canonical love stories, with these romantic Shakespeare retellings by contemporary authors.

Today 10 Things I Hate About Shakespeare From THE TEMPEST to 10 THINGS I HATE ABOUT YOU, one reader takes a look at some of the most interesting teen film adaptations of Shakespeare.

Today Retellings and Reimaginings of MACBETH’s Weird Sisters Beware prophesies and powerful women who know you better than you know yourself. Get to know MACBETH's Weird Sisters and their likenesses.

Today QUIZ: Which Shakespeare Retelling Should You Read? Celebrate the Bard with this Shakespeare Retelling Quiz, and we'll give you a book to read based on a classic Shakespeare play!

Today 6 Sapphic Shakespeare Retellings Looking for some Shakespearean tales with a focus on queer women? Check out these excellent Sapphic Shakespeare retellings.

Today Why Should We Should Still Read Shakespeare Shakespeare's works are everywhere, and students are continually expected to read them. Why? Is he still that important? Yes, and here's why.

Today Modern Versions of Shakespeare’s Sonnets Explore some modern versions of Shakespeare's sonnets, and maybe even participate in a poetry slam, with these spoken word videos and more.

Sign up to receive Check Your Shelf, the Librarian's One-Stop Shop For News, Book Lists, And More. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox.

By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service