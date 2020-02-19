Loops On Hoops: Literary Cross Stitch and Embroidery

If there’s one thing that can be said about readers (or at least the readers at Book Riot), it’s this: many of them are also avid crafters. Chances are good that many choose to make things while also listening to an audiobook, thus creating reading time while also making something. Given how popular this round-up of book cross-stitch patterns has continued to be, it feels like time to add some more badass literary cross stitch patterns that readers might want to try their hands at. This time, I’ve expanded and added a few awesome literary embroidery patterns, too. The basic theme being these needle-and-thread creations are done on hoops and most are perfectly displayed on them, too. Most of these book hoop crafts are downloadable patterns, meaning that you’ll get the pattern and provide your own tools. Those which are kits, I’ve noted.

Never cross stitched or done embroidery before? This is your opportunity to start. If you need a guide to help you get an idea of how needle work works, you’ll want to check out these best cross stitch books.

Oh and…did you know that Book Riot has a book full of rad bookish cross stitch patterns coming this may? You can learn a little about it now and preorder Lit Stitch.

Literary Cross Stitch and Embroidery

Cozy into this reading nook needle craft. $8.50.

Leia reminds you that she’s not your princess in this sweet needle craft pattern. $5.50.

Imagine Little Red Riding Hood paired with a quote from Lord of the Flies by William Golding. Imagine no further with this one! You get the whole embroidery kit for $13.

This Hamlet cross stitch made me laugh. $5.

Can’t get enough of Anne with an “e?” You’ll want this Anne of Green Gables embroidery pattern. $10.

Embroider a little Emily Dickinson poetry. $4.

Here’s the prettiest reminder not to let the bastards grind you down. $7.

I want nothing more than to curl up in this chair and read all of those books. $7.

Though she be little, she is fierce. Stitch away. $10.

Though the finished example isn’t in a hoop, you certainly could frame this Little Prince quote cross-stitch in one. $5.

As Louisa May Alcott said, books can turn the brain. $5.

Sorry, my weekend is all booked. All weekend, every weekend. $4.

This might be the ultimate book lovers book shelf. $6.

Are you weak at the sight of Baby Yoda like I am? $3.25.

I need this “I will read books and ignore you” cross-stitch tattooed on my forehead. $3.25.

Ampersand cross stitchery! $4.50.

The peaches on this “I like big books and I cannot lie” cross stitch make this one stand out. $5.

Stitch this lovely J.K. Rowling quote with the help of an entire kit—hoop, floss, and instructions are all included. $22.

Stitch a stack of books and a cup of tea. This one comes as a kit, with an option to purchase with a hoop ($18) or without ($13).

Cat + books + plants = too freaking cute. $6.

For fairytale fans, this pattern is magical. $5.

When you think about books, do you touch your shelf, too? $3.50.

The font choice for this read more books cross-stitch is A+ stuff. $6.

Game of Thrones fans, this one’s for while you wait for that next book. $3.50.

Another cat + books + plants nook, but this one also features a piping hot beverage. $5.

We’ve literally ALL thought this. Cross-stitch it and never have to say it. $2.50.

Last, but not least, the only thing that’s wrong about this cats and books cross-stitch is how none of the cats are chewing the books (that can’t just be my house!). $4.50.

