This list of 2020 YA book collaborations is sponsored by Flatiron Books, publishers of The Night Country by Melissa Albert.

The highly anticipated sequel to Melissa Albert’s beloved, New York Times bestselling debut The Hazel Wood! In The Night Country, Alice Proserpine dives back into a menacing, mesmerizing world of dark fairy tales and hidden doors. Follow her and Ellery Finch as they learn The Hazel Wood was just the beginning, and that worlds die not with a whimper, but a bang.

Another great year of YA book releases is upon us, and the only thing better than a new book from your favorite author is a new book from two of your favorite authors. These four YA books are releasing this year and are collaborations by some of the best YA authors publishing today. Grab a copy, and get your library reserve button ready—you’ll definitely want to read these 2020 YA collaborations!

Yes No Maybe So by Aisha Saeed and Becky Albertalli

Jamie is volunteering for his state senator’s reelection campaign, but he totally expects to help out behind the scenes. Maya is having a tough Ramadan and doesn’t see how canvassing for a political candidate is supposed to help. But when the two of them are thrown together, they both have to get past their awkwardness in order to go door to door—and they find themselves falling for each other along the way.

Time of Our Lives by Austin Siegemund-Broka and Emily Wibberley

Fritz doesn’t want to leave home for college—he is too afraid of leaving his single mom alone when he knows she has early onset Alzheimer’s. Juniper can’t wait for college and to get far, far away from her overcrowded family. When the two meet on a college tour on the other side of the country, it seems like they’re total opposites…but they forge a deep connection that’s undeniable, even as their futures look uncertain.

Aurora Burning by Amie Kaufman and Jay Kristoff

The dynamic duo who brought you the Illuminae Files are at it again with the sequel to Aurora Rising! The misfit crew of the Aurora Legion are back and ready to face an entire barrage of distractions in order to stop an ancient evil from taking over the universe—between long lost siblings, recovered colony ships, space creatures, and a rival force bent on their destruction, this crew has their work cut out for them!

Miss Meteor by Anna-Marie McLemore and Tehlor Kay Mejia

The Miss Meteor beauty pageant is a staple in Lita and Chicky’s small town, but there’s never been a winner that looks like either of them. When Lita decides she’s going to compete, she’ll need help to pull it off, and she looks to her ex–best friend Chicky to help. The two of them will have to rewrite the rules in order to prove that they have what it takes to win, celebrating their unique identities in order to upset an old tradition in need of an update.

What 2020 YA collaboration are you most excited for? Let us know on Twitter or on our Book Riot YA Instagram! And then check out our list of more great YA collaborations!

Want more “3 On A YA Theme” posts? Gotcha covered.

Sign up for What's Up In YA? to receive all things young adult literature. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox.

By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service