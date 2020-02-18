6 Excellent Historical Romance Series to Marathon

This list of historical romance series is sponsored by Chasing Cassandra by Lisa Kleypas.

Romance readers are truly blessed with excellent historical romance series. You could really look no further than the works of Tessa Dare, Beverly Jenkins, and Sarah MacLean. But what happens when you’ve exhausted all of the staples of the genre and are hungering for more?

Well, I’ve gotchu.

The below series are from authors I consider to be vastly underrated in historical romance. They vary in heat level, setting, and angst, so you’re sure to find a book or series from this list that’ll appeal to whatever type of romance reader you are! As a bonus, most of these series have concluded. No need to worry about pesky cliffhangers or unresolved plot threads!

No Better Angels series by Erin Satie

Readers who love an opposites attract pairing, meet the No Better Angels series by Erin Satie. The first book features a ballet dancer hoping to land a rich husband and an earl who relieves his stress by bare-knuckle boxing. And I know covers may rank rather low in terms of a drawing point, but there is something so dreamy about Satie’s covers. I’d love to have them printed and framed!

Maiden Lane series by Elizabeth Hoyt

When it comes to recommending historical romances, I don’t see Hoyt mentioned a lot despite her vast backlist. I adore the Maiden Lane series (except for book 2—skip that one, honestly). The first book has a stuffy, Lucius Malfoy look-alike hero and the series contains one of the best villains turned leading men I’ve read. There are 12 books total, with every three focusing on a main plot thread. They’re also wonderful on audio!

Advertisements for Love series by Vanessa Riley

For a tender tale of romance, courtship, and healing, Riley is your writer! The Advertisements for Love series excels in emotional conflict and growth. If the friends to lovers trope is your bag, I want to give a particular shoutout to The Butterfly Bride. The whole series has great options if you want your heart ripped from your chest and then lovingly put back together again.

Darkest London series by Kristen Callihan

Want historical romances with a bit of danger? This is an exciting blend of historical setting and paranormal creatures. My kingdom for more series like this! There are magical sisters, cursed heroes, werewolves, and complex beings with clockwork hearts. A great option if you want a bit more action in your romance, with an added sprinkling of angst.

Gold Sky series by Rebel Carter

Carter’s Gold Sky series is a great, inventive take on the usual white-washed, inspirational/faith focused trope of the mail-order spouse. The first book, Heart and Hand, features a polyamorous relationship. The second book has a mail-order groom. The third book breaks slightly away from the mail-order theme and instead has a “friends-to-prickly-allies-to-lovers romance.” Tropes within tropes within tropes!

The Secrets of Charlotte Street series by Scarlet Peckham

Peckham is the perfect option if you want a steamier brand of historical romance. There’s definitely some positive representations of kink and sex work, plus Peckham’s characters are always so damn interesting. An amateur botanist heroine? Yes, please. An evangelist hero taken with a whipping governess? I’ll take two!

