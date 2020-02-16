Do-It-Yourself: OUTLANDER Style

Outlander is now it its fifth season on Starz, meaning there’s another new batch of fabulous knitwear to drool over. I’ve gathered some of the best knitting and crafting patterns so you can look the part while you catch up with the Frasers. Host a viewing party with some delightful Scottish snacks from Outlander-inspired cookbooks. Until I learn to crochet anything other than rectangles, I’ll be dreaming of plush, intricate knitwear.

Patterns

Downloadable and printable patterns make it easy to create an Outlander-inspired look. If you’d rather buy pieces ready-made, check the shop’s full listings; many have completed pieces available.

Cozy up with this shawl inspired by season 4’s North Carolina setting. You will need 650 yards of bulky weight yarn in 3 colors to create this striped triangular shawl. The PDF pattern is for advanced beginners.

This intermediate cable pattern makes is for two hand/arm warmers, perfect for keeping your hands toasty while driving or watching the latest Outlander episode. Video links are included with purchase.

This oversized cowl is perfect for fighting off the chill while you explore the Scottish Highlands. It can be worn looped twice, or pulled over the shoulders. Beginner-level project.

These crocheted cuties can be used to decorate your Christmas tree, or given as sweet little gifts. Your purchase will include both Jamie and Claire patterns.

Brianna’s rustic capelet requires garter stitches, knit from side to side. Add large buttons for the completed look. Advanced beginner-intermediate skills.

This cross-stitch pattern is perfect for creating a homemade wedding gift for Outlander fans.





Even a doll can get in on the Outlandish fun with this pattern. Create a fine cape and mittens for your doll, scaled perfectly with line-by-line instructions.





Frame this sweet reminder, bordered by forget-me-nots. The size is perfect for larger projects.

Books

Highland Knits by Interweave Editors

This creative collection of knitwear inspired by Outlander includes 16 project ideas. Find pieces like the “Rent Collection Shawl” and the “Sassenach Cowl.” These cozy, rustic designs are perfect for dressing up, or just relaxing at home. Photographs and easy to follow instructions accompany each project.

Outlander Kitchen by Theresa Carle-Sanders

I can’t read or watch Outlander without wanting some warm, comforting home cooking. Expand your Scottish cuisine knowledge beyond whiskey and haggis with this collection of colorful, delicious recipes. New and experienced cooks can follow along to create Broccoli Salad, Spoon Bread, Dark Chocolate Lavender Fudge, and more.

The second official Outlander companion cookbook features recipes inspired by Outlander and the Lord John Grey series. In this edition, you’ll find historical American-style recipes, like flapjacks and steak and mushroom pie, and a few British favorites like Yorkshire pudding.

With these patterns and books, you’ll be ready to start your own Frasers’ Ridge. Or you know, just dress in beautiful knitwear 24/7 and eat all the bannocks. I’m still reading my way through the Outlander series, so no spoilers, please.