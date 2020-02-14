10 Bookish Goods To Celebrate Pantone’s 2020 Color Of The Year

For over 20 years, Pantone has chosen a Color of the Year: a color that’s meant to symbolize the cultural trends and mood of a given year. Years past have elevated wildly-saturated hues into the top spot, with 2019’s Living Coral and Greenery in 2017. In 2020, though, they went simpler and softer.

For a year not only marked by the beginning of a new decade, but also a highly contentious U.S. presidential election, technological forces that continue to rapidly shape our culture, and oh yah, the whole planet on the brink of a climate catastrophe, Pantone chose Classic Blue (19-4052).

Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute, notes:

“Imbued with deep resonance, Classic Blue provides an anchoring foundation. A boundless blue evocative of the vast and infinite evening sky, Classic Blue encourages us to look beyond the obvious to expand our thinking; challenging us to think more deeply, increase our perspective and open the flow of communication.”

True, Classic Blue isn’t as fun as Living Coral or Instagrammable as Greenery, but maybe it’s a color that can give us a little more stillness this year. And maybe these book accessories in hues close to Classic Blue will inspire your own tranquility and peace in 2020.

Classic Blue Book Gifts and Accessories

To start, if you want to learn more of the history behind the color blue, I encourage you to check out The Rarest Blue: The Remarkable Story of an Ancient Color Lost to History and Rediscovered by Baruch Sterman or The Secret Lives of Color by Kassia St. Clair. Now, to decorate your bookshelves with these fabulous finds.

Blue watercolor bookmarks (from alywinter)

Personalize your own blue leather notebook (from Medieval Notebook)

Utterly unique rhino geometric bookends (from GlozisDecor)

A 1920s Fitzgerald quote print for a 2020 color (from Monday Moon Design)

Padded blue book sleeve with an amazing floral print (from CraggsAndDale)

A gorgeous galactic bookmark (from NicholArtDesigns)

Blue agate bookends (from KylaLondon, and find even more agate bookends here)

Leather blue corner bookmark for handy page-marking (from LANDALV)

An always-appropriate bookish shirt (from allthingsbookishtees)

A beautiful watercolor print on an antique book (from tahliaday)

Sign up to The Goods to receive emails about new products and promotions in the Book Riot Store. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox.

By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service