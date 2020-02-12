Love enters our lives in multitudinous forms—family, friendship, passion, even (though not preferable) obsession. The Harry Potter series depicts this multifaceted nature of love, sometimes with true gravity, oftentimes quite humorously. It’s always a bit of a kick for me to revisit these ruminations on love, because each moment (whether poignant, absurd, or heartbreaking) is satisfying in its own way. And it’s a keen reminder that the series, far from perfect as it is, holds so much affection within its pages and within the hearts of readers everywhere.

I’ve compiled the most memorable quotes about or inspired by love in the Harry Potter books. You too can get your fill of the magically romantic, the ridiculous, and the wrenching all in one go.

What would be better than to start with a tried and (perhaps not effective but) trusted valentine from the books?

1. His eyes are as green as a fresh pickled toad,

His hair is as dark as a blackboard.

I wish he was mine, he’s really divine,

The hero who conquered the Dark Lord.

—Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Because nothing speaks of the heart more ardently than talk of amphibians.

Enduring Love, Past and Present

2. To have been loved so deeply, even though the person who loved us is gone, will give us some protection for ever.



—Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone A bracing reminder that love lingers much longer than the void of loss, if we can bear to realize that.

3. You think the dead we loved truly ever leave us? You think that we don’t recall them more clearly than ever in times of great trouble?

—Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

This one gives me the feels every time because I reflect especially on every single child who has lost parents and calls on them during times of strife.

4. Dumbledore watched her fly away, and as her silvery glow faded he turned back to Snape, and his eyes were full of tears.

“After all this time?”

“Always,” said Snape.

—Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows

Unpopular opinion: This one does not give me the feels. I tend to think Snape is damaged and obsessive, but his dedication at least is unwavering.

5. You are protected, in short, by your ability to love!

—Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Not just love from others, or love of others, but the very ability to experience love in general is no small feat.

Passion of Young Love

6. And without thinking, without planning it, without worrying about the fact that fifty people were watching, Harry kissed her.

—Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Sometimes you have to act before thinking, because the thinking is what is holding you back from true love.

7. What do I care how he looks? I am good-looking enough for both of us, I theenk! All these scars show is zat my husband is brave!”

—Fleur Delacour, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Ok, unsavory depiction of accent and stereotypes aside, I love this sentiment, and I appreciate Fleur for always keeping it real.

8. Oh well…I’d just been thinking…if you had died, you’d have been welcome to share my toilet.

—Moaning Myrtle, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Hands down my favorite emoting of a crush ever, and quite gutsy of Myrtle as well, to lay her pride and her ghostly status aside and welcome someone in her otherwise flushed out home.

Love and Compassion For Others and Ourselves

9. Do not pity the dead, Harry. Pity the living, and, above all, those who live without love.

—Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows

Nothing sadder than a life without love, right? I’d hate for someone to pity me for that.

10. It was your heart that saved you.

—Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Recognizing the love within, that’s what really counts day to day.

11. “I am not worried, Harry,” said Dumbledore, his voice a little stronger despite the freezing water. “I am with you.”

—Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

The absolute trust and affection displayed in those for small words just kills me.

12. Differences of habit and language are nothing at all if our aims are identical and our hearts are open.

—Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Love can and should be shared with all; it should honestly be transcendent.

Danger of an Obsessive Heart

13. When you have seen as much of life as I have, you will not underestimate the power of obsessive love.

—Professor Slughorn, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

14. I have seen your heart, and it is mine.

—Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows

Every Parent’s Vow To Their Child

15. Until the very end.

—James Potter, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows

The anguish his parents must have been feeling to have to witness Harry face down his own death, and their eternal promise to always stick by him, that’s a love every parent painfully in tune with. I certainly am.

