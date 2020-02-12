Giveaway: Black History Month Book Bundle
This giveaway is sponsored by Random House.
Honor Black History Month with authors and stories who promote equality, inspire us to explore new ways of thinking, and help us reconcile our past so we all can strive for a better future. Random House chooses to highlight the stories and works of black authors across the diaspora.
We’re giving away five bundles of 20 books by Black authors to five lucky Riot readers! This sweepstakes is open to residents of the United States (excluding Puerto Rico and all other U.S. territories). Entries will be accepted until 11:45 PM, February 18, 2020. Winner will be randomly selected. Complete rules and eligibility requirements available here.