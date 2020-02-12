Best Independent Bookstores in Paris: Critical Linking, February 12, 2020

Critical Linking, a daily roundup of the most interesting bookish links from around the web is sponsored by Get Booked: The Handsell.

“If you’re a book lover, a trip to Paris might seem like the perfect opportunity to pick up a couple of good novels, collections of poetry, or even an antique volume or two for your treasured collection. But unless you speak and read fluently in French or are primarily looking for collectors’ items, it can be difficult to find independent sellers that specialize in English and languages outside of French. We’ve taken the guesswork out of the equation by putting together a list of the best independent bookstores in Paris—from shops specialized in fiction and non-fiction to ones proffering old and rare books. Before you head off to browse, here’s one potential point of confusion to be aware of: in French, librairie means bookstore, not library!”

A trip to Paris just to visit all the indie bookstores sounds amazing! You can bookshop while stuffing your face, yes?

“As of Friday, the first book in the Harry Potter series is available in Yiddish.

‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ in the UK, or ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,’ as it is known in the United States, was released in Yiddish by the Swedish publisher Olniansky Tekst Farlag. Yiddish is an official language in Sweden.

It was translated by Arun Viswanath, 29, the son of an Indian-American father and American Yiddish-language poet Gitl Schaechter-Viswanath, author of the ‘Comprehensive English-Yiddish Dictionary.’”

I love seeing all the languages a book gets translated to.

“Time-traveling mega-hit Outlander has welcomed audiences into the adventures of Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and his wife Claire (Caitriona Balfe) since it first aired in 2014. With the premiere of season five on the horizon (Feb. 16 on Starz), we’re prepping our reading lists with 10 new book releases perfect for fans of the series. Full of forbidden love, historical events, voyages across time and iconic female characters who remind us just how much we love the heroic Claire Randall, these books will have you entranced:”

Here are 10 new books to read if you love Outlander!

