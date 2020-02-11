Get Dapper With These 20 Literary Bow Ties
Who doesn’t love a bow tie? They’re fun, they’re fashionable, they’re versatile. You can wear one as part of a causal ensemble or with formal attire for a fancy wedding. Pair them with jeans, suits, skirts, or sweater-vests—seriously, there’s basically no outfit that doesn’t benefit from a well-placed bow tie. Plus, if you learn how to tie one yourself, you can claim some serious bragging rights. (This skill is still my proudest fashion accomplishment.) Whether you’re shopping for yourself or your bookish friends and loved ones, these 20 literary bow ties are certain winners.
Book Patterned Literary Bow Ties
Book Bow Tie by Wolfish Threads
Brown Bow Tie with Flying Books by Bow Tie YAKUT
Antique Books Bow Tie by Meredith Myers Designs
Whimsical Library Bow Tie by WeAreBlue
Blue Silk Bow Tie with Antique Books by Krawattenzwang
Specific Book–Themed Bow Ties
Alice In Wonderland Bow Tie by Pinkiwonderland
Game of Thrones Sigils Bow Tie by DapperOnArrival
Winner-the-Pooh Bow Tie by LamFineDesigns
Edgar Allen Poe “The Raven” Bow Tie by Meredith Myers Designs
Lord of the Rings Map Bow Tie by LookCool Store
Harry Potter Marauder’s Map Bow Tie by DapperOnArrival
Harry Potter House Crest Bow Ties by MvZDesigns
Shakespeare Quotes Bow Tie by KennebunkLisa
Comics-Themed Bow Ties
Avengers Bow Tie by DapperOnArrival
Black Panther Bow Tie by DapperOnArrival
Classy Flash Bow Tie by LookCool Store
Library-Themed and Novelty Bow Ties
Words on Paper Bow Tie by MadelinesBeauxTies
Notebook Paper Silk Bow Tie by Cyperoptix
Library Due Date Card Bow Tie by Cyperoptix
Paper Bow Tie made from Books by MisterPonyklau
