23 Books Authors Are Reading On Instagram this Winter
There are so many authors on Instagram now. And besides just lurking, hoping for clues about my favorite writers lifestyles/routines/next stories, I love to see what they are reading. Winter is the coziest time of year to curl up with a good book. And these 23 authors have been taking advantage of the season and recording their recent reads on instagram!
Becky Albertalli is reading Infinity Son by Adam Silvera
View this post on Instagram
The thing about @adamsilvera is that he’s so quintessentially ADAM, and everything he writes just radiates with this sort of self-aware earnestness that bowls me over every time. This one’s no exception. Infinity Son has all that raw, heartfelt Adam-ness, but with a whole new scope to the story. I loved living in this world, even when it made me cry. We’re so lucky to be readers at a time when Adam is writing.
Angie Thomas is (Also) Reading Infinity Son by Adam Silvera
View this post on Instagram
I absolutely love @adamsilvera and I absolutely love #InfinitySon. You’re all in luck because this beauty will on shelves in 2 weeks! To celebrate, I’m doing a pre-order giveaway. Two winners will receive signed copies of #TheHateUGive and #OnTheComeUp. What do you gotta do? 1. Preorder Infinity Son 2. Reply to this post with “I’m ready for #InfinitySon!” 3. That’s it. I’ll choose two random winners (who will need to submit proof that they pre-ordered). 4 Contest ends 1/6/20. Sorry international friends – it’s U.S only this time around. 5. Don’t fret if you don’t win! Everyone in the US who pre-orders and submits proof to @epicreads will also receive an exclusive Phoenix enamel pin. Hit the link in @adamsilvera’s bio to get one
Taylor Jenkins Reid is Reading Recipe for a Perfect Wife by Karma Brown
View this post on Instagram
CLOSED How about a giveaway to kick off the new year? . My girl Karma Brown has a new book out and it is GOOOOOOOD. This book is mysterious and dark and fun and smart. I loved it. . From the book jacket: "A modern-day woman finds inspiration in hidden notes left by her home’s previous owner, a quintessential 1950s housewife. As she discovers remarkable parallels between this woman’s life and her own, it causes her to question the foundation of her own relationship with her husband–and what it means to be a wife fighting for her place in a patriarchal society." . @duttonbooks is letting me give away two copies to celebrate! Here's how to enter for a chance to win: 1. Like this photo 2. Follow @tjenkinsreid and @karmakbrown 3. Tag a friend in the comments Good luck! . . US residents only. Two (2) winners will win one (1) copy each. Entries close Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 11:59 pm PST. Not affiliated with Instagram. Winners will be contacted via DM. . . . . . #recipeforaperfectwife #karmabrown #strongrecommendxtjr #mustreadbooks #bookgiveaway #bookstagram #bookish #bibliophile #authorsofinstagram #writersofinstagram #womenwhowrite #nonfiction #booksofinstagram #authorsofig #writersofig
Jasmine Guillory is Reading We Used to Be Friends by Amy Spalding
View this post on Instagram
First read of 2020 and it was a fantastic one!!! This book comes out tomorrow and it’s a joy! WE USED TO BE FRIENDS is a lovely, heartfelt look at senior year of high school, from the eyes of two longtime best friends who slowly stop being best friends over the course of the year. Come see me and @thatames talk about it, and friendship, and lipstick, and all sorts of other things tomorrow, Tuesday January 7, at @books_inc in San Francisco at Opera Plaza at 7 pm! Hope to see you there!
Rainbow Rowell is Reading Wow, No Thank You. by Samantha Irby
Megan Stielstra is (Also) Reading Wow, No Thank You. by Samantha Irby
Dahlia Adler is reading Throw Like a Girl by Sarah Henning
View this post on Instagram
Had to give a separate post to THROW LIKE A GIRL by @shhenning, because I loved this book so much that my fangirling turned into a blurb! (Swipe to see!) Sports romance fans, this is about to be your new superfave! #bookstagram #YAlit #IGreads #footballbooks #ThrowLikeAGirl #booknerd #booklover
Ta-Nehisi Coates is Reading Ashanti to Zulu: African Traditions by Margaret Musgrove, And the Sun God Said: That’s Hip by Ernest Greg, The Legend of Tarik by Walter Dean Myers, and Walk Home Tired, Billy Jenkins by Ianthe Thomas
Emily Nagoski Is Reading The Queen V by Dr. Jackie Walters and Pleasure Activism: The Politics of Feeling Good by Adrienne Maree Brown
View this post on Instagram
Coupla books to compare! First of all, you should read both these books, if you're into books about sexuality. The Queen V by Dr. Jackie Walters and Pleasure Activism, written and gathered by adrienne maree brown. If you're like "Super Emily, but I'm busy, I'm only going to read one, so which should it be?" this is for you: IF YOU are about "just the facts, ma'am," you like sass and a playful sense of humor but also, you know what, CATEGORIES, ORGANIZATION, AND LISTS, Queen V is for you. The very first sentence made me laugh and Dr W makes everything approachable and easy. IF YOU are about poetry, community, and the connected exploration of the body through ideas, Pleasure Activism is for you. It's not so much how-to as WHY-TO, what does pleasure mean, how can we love our way to a civilization built on sensuality and the erotic, who is the erotic for and where do we find it? It's a REM dream of a book. I know you were looking for a #firstreadof2020 and I'm here to help. #books #booksofinstagram #selfcare #sexbooks #womenauthors #shelfie #bookrecommendations #bookrecs
Kiley Reid is Reading Followers by Megan Angelo
Kelly deVos is Reading Every Other Weekend by Abigail Johnson
Gabe Habash is Reading The Driver’s Seat by Muriel Spark
View this post on Instagram
Muriel Spark’s THE DRIVER’S SEAT is one of the most terrifying and disturbing novels I’ve ever read, only overshadowed by the fact that it’s a perfect book. • “He’s afraid of me,” Lise whispers, indicating with a jerk of her head the man behind her. “Why is everybody afraid of me?”
Jill Santopolo Is Reading Before and After the Book Deal by Courtney Maum
View this post on Instagram
For all writers out there: This book is fantastic. I just read through it and was blown away by all of the info and specifics and no-nonsense advice. I wish @cbmaum had written this years ago so I could’ve read it before my own first book deal. But I found it helpful now, too. (And was chuffed to see myself mentioned in there twice!) #beforeandafterthebookdeal @catapult
ZOraida Córdova is Reading Dark and Deepest Red by Anna-Marie McLemore, A Breath Too Late by Rocky Callen, Infinity Son by Adam Silvera, Woven in Moonlight by Isabel Ibañez, All These Monsters by Amy Tintera, and Diamond City by Francesca Flores
Rebekah Weatherspoon Is Reading You Were Born For This: Astrology for Radical Self-Acceptance by Chani Nicholas
Gayle Forman Is Reading Frozen Beauty by Lexa Hillyer
View this post on Instagram
Starting out this super snowy December with FROZEN BEAUTY. ❄️ So grateful Lexa (@proofoflex) sent me an ARC of her upcoming novel. She is amazingly talented in so many ways and so excited the world has a new book from her. 📚 Look for it March 2020! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #frozenbeauty #authorlove #snowyday #december #bookshoutout #lexahillyer #bookstagram #arc #booksofinstagram
Karen M. McManus is Reading Woven in Moonlight by Isabel Ibañez
Susan Dennard Is Reading The Beast of Beswick by Amalie Howard
View this post on Instagram
🚨 GIVEAWAY! 🚨 To celebrate the release of THE BEAST OF BESWICK by @amaliehoward, I have a signed copy (+ bookmark!) to give away! To enter, just leave a comment below, sharing your favorite adult romance authors! I'll pick a winner in a week — open internationally! . Now about this book: it's a steamy adult historical that I devoured in 2 days. IT WAS SO GOOD! 🔥 I've been burned out on historicals for almost a year now. A lot of DNFs on my Kobo, but this book hooked me from the start. . I loved Astrid and Thane, and I hope you do too!! Happy release day, Amalie!
Stephanie Danler is reading Life With Picasso by Françoise Gilot and Carlton Lake
Elizabeth Gilbert is reading Me and White Supremacy by Layla F. Saad
View this post on Instagram
Dear Ones: Today a world-changing book was published. This is ME AND WHITE SUPREMACY, by the brilliant and giant-hearted @laylafsaad. As I wrote in my blurb on the cover: “Buy this book for yourself, your family, your students. Don’t put it off and don’t look away. It’s time.” If you don’t know about Layla Saad, here’s the story: She woke up one day in 2017 to see images on TV of White Supremacists (or as Trump called them that day “very fine people”) marching through Charlottesville, Virginia in broad daylight—their arms raised in Nazi salutes. Her heart broke. Into that broken heart poured sudden instructions from the divine: She was given to understand that actively combatting White Supremacy was now her life’s work. Layla immediately sat down and began creating a workbook called ME AND WHITE SUPREMACY—a free educational resource, intended to teach white people all about White Supremacy (where it comes from; how it destroys lives; how it continues to benefit people with white skin; and how to combat it). Layla put this wise and heartfelt workbook on the internet, open to anyone who wanted it. The workbook became an overnight global phenomenon. Tens of thousands of people downloaded it and studied it. I was one of them. As a result of Layla’s work, I can never again see the world the same way. And now FINALLY that workbook has been expanded into a proper book! My wish is that all of you will buy this book, read it, discuss it, and teach your children what you learn. My dearest hope is that this book will put you to work to help change culture. And please follow Layla’s Instagram page—to see her tour schedule and to support her work. Layla: I’m so proud of you and so honored to call you my friend and teacher. Thank you for this gift to the world. Onward. ❤️LG #meandwhitesupremacy #laylasaad
Christina Lauren is Reading Boyfriend Material by Alexis Hall and A Taste of Sage by Yaffa S. Santos
View this post on Instagram
Happy Friday! 🎉 What are you up to? How are you feeling? What are you reading? Lo is finishing up Boyfriend Material by @quicunquevult (I almost swiped it from her house during my visit), and is excited to start A Taste of Sage by @yaffasantos.author. I'm reading Middlegame by @seananmcguire. Share what you'll be reading this weekend and you could win an ebook preorder of The Honey Don't List!
Samantha Irby is Reading Children of the Land by Marcelo Hernandez Castillo
Hopefully you found some inspiration for your TBR lists! If you still want more bookish Instagram content, try reading:
- Books authors were reading on Instagram this past Fall or Summer
- Instagram photos of dogs and books (adorable)
- 4 Books *about* Instagram
- 5 Instagram comics to follow