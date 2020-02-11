23 Books Authors Are Reading On Instagram this Winter

View this post on Instagram

The thing about @adamsilvera is that he’s so quintessentially ADAM, and everything he writes just radiates with this sort of self-aware earnestness that bowls me over every time. This one’s no exception. Infinity Son has all that raw, heartfelt Adam-ness, but with a whole new scope to the story. I loved living in this world, even when it made me cry. We’re so lucky to be readers at a time when Adam is writing.