DRACULA Themed Gifts for Your Favorite Stoker Fan
One of the best things about Bram Stoker’s Dracula is how ingrained it has become in our pop culture. Meaning that, among other things, when I went searching for Dracula themed gifts and goodies I rather hit the motherlode. The downside of Dracula being such a megalith of modern culture is that most of the amazing goodies I found were influenced by the novel’s many adaptations, not the novel itself. I did my best to keep this list novel specific, but as you scroll through this list of fabulous fangy finds you’ll probably notice that a few of them are adaptation specific.
But why a list of Dracula themed gifts in the middle of winter—wouldn’t you say that’s more of an October idea? Well you see something very neat is happening in a few months. This April, for the first time, the Horror Writers Association is taking their annual convention, StokerCon, and moving it across the pond to Scarborough, England, only about a 30 minute drive from Whitby Abbey itself—one of the inspirations for Stoker’s novel. This will also be my first StokerCon and needless to say I am pretty excited. You might even say I’m stoked…(I’m so sorry)
So why not celebrate by compiling a massive list of Dracula themed gifts for the Stoker fan in your life? (Even if that fan is you. A gift is still a gift if you give it to yourself!)
Dracula Themed Gifts: Apparel
Unisex Dracula T-Shirt From Out of Print
According to the product description, this cover is from the 1927 Grosset & Dunlap StagePlay edition, and I would just like to say: Not Okay. Not okay, Grosset and Dunlap. That face is going to haunt me for days.
Dracula Tights
These are available in seven colors, including candy red, and much less likely to give me nightmares.
Dracula Skirt
Hi, yes, hello, how ridiculous cute is this?
Dracula Helvetica Role Call T-Shirt
This made me laugh because everyone’s names are way too long to really fit in this popular T-shirt meme.
Dracula Themed Gifts: Scarves
Dracula Quote Infinity Scarf
Fact Check: I’m pretty sure the quote on this scarf is actually from the 1992 Dracula adaptation, not the book (feel free to tweet me if i’m wrong), but honestly who’s going to read your scarf, for one, and two, this is delightfully dark and dramatic.
Dracula by Bram Stoker Shawl Scarf Wrap
Now this is the actual novel, and a delicious shade of red, AND extra wide so that you can wrap yourself in it while exploring some damp, cold castle ruins. I love it. I want to rub my face on it.
Count Dracula Scarf
Little bit of red, little bit of black, whole lot of pretty.
Dracula Themed Gifts: Bags
Dracula Book Tote
I want to marry this tote. Can I do that? The sketch of the castle on one side is killing me. So pretty. So spooky.
Dracula Book Replica Handbag
You know you want it. The purse is the life…
Dracula Coin Purse
A tiny Dracula bag to go in your big Dracula bag.
Dracula Kindle Case
Not, technically, 100% a bag, but definitely 110% awesome.
Dracula Themed Gifts: Jewelry
Dracula Cuff Bracelet
Oh so shiny.
Bram Stoker Dracula’s Customizable Charm Bracelet
Those teeth are extra chompy, and hey you get to customize your bracelet by choosing three of the available six charms!
Lucy Westenra Enamel Pin
Okay, Jessica, I know that one is from the 1992 film. Yes, but it’s just so awesome. That scene with vampire Lucy in the crypt? Still the scariest part of the movie.
Dracula Charm Bracelet
You don’t get to customize this one, but it does have more charms on it, including a little tiny Dracula book.
Dracula Quote Earrings
Frankly, I think all bats are great.
Dracula Cover Necklace
Oh no. The evil cover is back.
The Dead Travel Fast Pin
For the speedy undead in your life.
Dracula Book Earrings
How cute are these?!
Dracula Themed Gifts: Prints
Vintage Dracula Print
I love the colors on this one. I don’t know if it’s actual a vintage print as it purports to be, but it really is fantastic.
Dracula and Castle Print
I thought maybe that was supposed to be Jonathan, because that’s his quote at the bottom, but then I spotted the red eyes, so say “Hey there” to pretty Dracula.
Dracula Manuscript Print
This makes my literary nerd heart happy.
“Sleep is a Blessing” Bookmark
You know there had to be at least one bookmark on here.
Dracula Quote Print – Children of the Night
I always hear this quote in Gary Oldman’s really strong (really fake) transylvanian accent: Leeeeeesen! The cheeeldren of the naaaaght. What sweet music they make.
Dracula Silhouette Print
This print is a bit more subtle than some of the others, but I like that the text inside the shadow is a collage of Dracula’s lines from the novel.
Dracula Quote Print – Welcome to My Home
Now, see, this quote seems so friendly and cheerful out of context.
Dracula Quote Print – Good Men
Always embrace optimism in the face of bloodsucking aristocrats.
Dracula Themed Gifts: Candles
Children of the Night Candle
The cheeeeeeeldren of the naaaaght (candle). What sweet smells it makes.
Borgo Pass Candle
It smells like cranberries, woods, wolfsbane, and the ominous whispers of the locals that you refused to heed.
Dracula Quote Candle
You have your choice of scents for this candle, what’s really special is that oh-so-pretty tin.
Dracula’s Castle Candle
Described as “A blood-chilling blend of black oak currant, stony musk, and rich merlot.” But I never drink… wine. (Yes I know that’s not from the book.)
Masters of the Macabre: Stoker Candle
This one actually sounds really nice. Merlot and clove! (And death.)
Miscellaneous Dracula Themed Gifts
Bram Stoker Writing Block
Ba dum tish. But come on, you know you want one.
Dracula Book Pillow
I’m thinking about getting this for the plane ride to the conference. Yes? No?
Dracula Tea Infuser
Okay but how adorable is this? Add a little spooky to your tea.
Dracula Inspired Tea
Speaking of tea, this sounds delightful. It’s a caffeine free fruit tea that includes Morello cherries, so that when you steep it it turns a bright red color. You know you want it.
Children of the Night Mug
If you’re going to drink a Dracula tea, you need a Dracula mug to drink it with.
The Blood is Life Mug
Or two.
Dracula’s Castle Mug
Three, even.
Journey to the Castle Mug
I’m stopping now, really. But just look how lovely this is!
Whitby Abbey Silhouette Ornament
I’m going to put it on my Christmas tree if I don’t get eaten by vampires in April.
If you want more horror swag that isn't Dracula related, make sure to hop over to this fabulous Book Fetish horror post, or this list of enamel horror pins (I seriously covet that little Baba Yaga house). And if you check out this list of spooky literary swag, you might recognize one creepy-as-hell T-shirt.