13 Fun and Adorable Literary Gifts for Galentine’s Day

The sitcom Parks and Recreation gave us so much, but perhaps its greatest gift of all was the idea of Galentine’s Day. (Or the “treat yourself” ethos. Or Ron Swanson. I could go on.) What is Galentine’s Day, you ask? It’s a day to celebrate friendship that takes place on February 13, just before that other day dedicated to love. To show her lady friends how much she loves them, Leslie Knope showers them with waffles, mimosas, and incredibly thoughtful personalized gifts. This year, why not give literary gifts for Galentine’s Day? After all, friendship deserves to be celebrated—and what better way than with a bookish present? Here are 13 cute literary gifts for Galentine’s Day.

Note: there is also Palentine’s Day, which is a more gender neutral and inclusive version of the same idea.

A Book of Hand-Drawn Galentine’s Day Cards

Eva Marie Taylor’s adorable card book Galentine’s Day: 20 Hand-Drawn Cards to Tear, Color and Share with Your Favorite Ladies are perfect for coloring and sharing with your besties. You could even make it a group Galentine’s Day coloring activity!

An Anne of Green Gables Mug

This lovely “kindred spirits” mug from Etsy seller MirkwoodScribes is the perfect literary gift for your galentine. Anne and her best friend Diana refer to each other as kindred spirits, and the Anne of Green Gables books are all about how important friendship is. Remind your book-loving bestie how important they are to you with each sip of tea!

A Literary Print

Etsy seller StorytaleDecor has a selection of literary prints featuring quotes about friendship and love. I’m partial to this P.G. Wodehouse print because I’ve met some of my best friends through a shared love of certain books.

A Blind Date with a Book

On Etsy, seller BookishlyUK offers “blind dates” with a book, meaning you choose from a selection and send your friend a thoughtfully wrapped surprise book. What better date activity than reading?

A Bookish Candle

Lots of book lovers enjoy the smell of old books, so you really can’t go wrong with this book-scented candle.

A Literary Tea

Etsy seller Becca’s Little Boutique has a number of book-inspired teas, but I’m going to say that the Sassenach tea inspired by Outlander is the perfect one for Galentine’s Day. Because Jamie Fraser.

A Unique Bookmark

Here’s a gift that literally any book lover will appreciate: a literary bookmark! This one features Oscar Wilde, but you can choose from Jane Austen, Virginia Woolf, and more.

A Bookish Scarf

This gorgeous silk Pride and Prejudice infinity scarf would look good on any of your friends…or you, too, probably, if you feel like combining a treat yourself moment with Galentine’s Day.

A Custom Beaded Bracelet Made from a Used Book

Etsy seller Bookd makes super-cool beaded bracelets with pages from used books. You can even request a custom bracelet made from the pages of your friend’s favorite book.

A Dozen Paper Roses Made of Books

For a very traditional Valentine’s Day gift, you can order a bouquet of 12 paper roses made from the pages of vintage books. And this bouquet will last way longer than 12 red roses.

Book Earrings

Your friend can literally wear their love of books on their ears with this cute earring pair. And you can get yourself a matching set. Voila: friendship earrings!

A Book Purse

I’m into this clutch made out of an old Nancy Drew book, but your friend may prefer a Harry Potter or Jane Austen book purse. RetroGrandma has these options and more on Etsy.

Edgar Allan Poe Coasters

And finally, this wouldn’t be a bookish gift guide without something from Out of Print. You can put this Edgar Allan Poe coaster set to use right away during your Galentine’s Day celebrations.

