20 of the Best Twitter Responses to “Novelists Writing About Growing Up”

Have you ever read a book set in your hometown or geographic region? If so, you have likely, at a minimum, rolled your eyes at a description or two, or, if you’re like me, you have hollered at a book out loud as though it can hear you…because maybe it can?

Well, praise the world, we are not alone. Check out these snort-inducing takes on novelists’ misguided ideas of growing up in various parts of the world.

Expand your reading horizons with this year's Read Harder challenge:
#Humor