17 Gifts for Readers From Black-Owned and Created Shops

When it comes to ensuring inclusivity, we do the work of seeking out books by and about people of color all year long. But it can be more challenging to do the same thing when it comes to the kinds of bookish gifts we highlight here. Many creators don’t disclose their race, gender, or sexual identity, so tracking down that information from an Etsy shop can involve a lot of guesswork and assumption. That said, it’s Black History month and while raising the work of Black creatives is year-round priority, it’s also worth taking the extra time to highlight that work exclusively.

Open up your wallets, friends: you’re going to want to pick up some of these rad bookish goods from Black-owned and Black-created shops. I’ve done my best to research the creators and offer up a wide array of really cool literary gifts for your life.

Gifts for Readers By Black Creatives

Love tea? You’ll love this tea bag bookmark featuring an array of crystals. How sweet! $7, with options for what gemstone you receive.

Power up with this kids tee featuring Black superheroes. $22.

Honor a speculative fiction legend with this Octavia Butler print. $50.

Pop powerhouse feminist Angela Davis on your lapel with this enamel pin. $11.

Carry your favorite legends with you with this Black author tote bag. $20 and up.

A tee fit for all of us: Make America Read Again. $25.

Sip your beverage of choice from a mug featuring Toni Morrison. $17 and up, depending on size.

Honor your love for Black Panther with this sweet pin. $11.

This James Baldwin print is stunning. $23 and up.

Write your literary masterpiece in this Black women writers journal. $20.

Keep track of your reading with this downloadable book list. $2.50.

This pun-tastic tote is for when you literally can’t. $25 and up.

This shop has an amazing array of bookish prints that you, like me, will be unable to stop lusting for. The one above is especially sweet. $20 and up.

Black Girl Magic, the journal. $18.50.

Three different colors are available for this personalized leather pen holder. Keep your special writing utensil safe. $47.

Honor some Black female literary giants with this #SquadGoals tee. $23 and up.

This Zora Neal Hurston quote print is gorgeous. $25 and up.

Want more? Here are some incredible Black creators to enjoy this month, as well as Black children’s books by Black authors and African American classics.

