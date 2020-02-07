Friday Fund Days: Drop Some Dollars & Help Some Classrooms

With the world being a difficult place for those of any marginalized background, one of the things those of us who are looking to do something can do is donate to those in need. Thousands of teachers each year ask for a little help with seeking supplies for their classrooms via Donors Choose; organizations that do work with at-risk communities like prison populations seek spare change to advocate for and bring literacy to those groups, and nonprofits that provide necessary resources to empower women and people of color are always hoping for a few bucks to make their vital work possible.

Enter: Friday Fund Days.

Book Riot readers have helped fund hundreds of classrooms over the last few years, and we’ll help bring funds to hundreds more. Each Friday, we’ll highlight two classrooms or other literacy-focused, important projects in hopes you’ll help them reach their goals to bring literature, advocacy, and education to others.

Even if you can’t spare money, any social sharing you can offer to the projects each week absolutely helps: you never know who’ll find it and have the means by which to make the project’s fundraising goals reached. More, you’ll bring awareness to the unmet needs in communities around the world, as well as right in your own back yard.

When all else feels hard or hopeless, remember that you can and do make a difference.

This Week’s Projects

Help me give my students new books for their listening center to keep them excited about reading.

My Students

My second grade class is made of 22 amazing children. They range in diversity and ability, some of whom are autistic and many who receive special education services. We are a Title I school, and all of my students are from low-income households, so they all receive free breakfast and lunch every day. Though their backgrounds have offered them little advantage, my students love learning, and they work very hard each day. One of the things they love is our listening center where they come together with a few friends, open a book, and listen to the story read to them on a CD player. I did not anticipate how much they would love this station that improves their listening, literacy, and fluency skills, so we need more story selections.

My Project