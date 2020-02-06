Which Infinity Stone Are You? A Quiz

After following the Avengers as they scrambled through time and space on screen and across pages in pursuit of the infinity stones, it’s time to dig a little deeper. What better way to dig deeper into the Marvel Universe than to take our quiz so you can find out which infinity stone are you. (Answer: there is no better way.)

If you’re anything like me, then the ending of Avengers: Endgame crushed you, but you’re ready for more. Think carefully as you navigate the questions in the quiz below to find what power lies within you.

Need to know more about yourself beyond this infinity stone quiz? Find out which Avenger you are or which comic book character you are.

