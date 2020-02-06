Baby Names for Book Lovers, Kind Of: Critical Linking, February 6, 2020

Critical Linking, a daily roundup of the most interesting bookish links from around the web is sponsored by Get Booked: The Handsell.

“There are tons of baby names inspired by literature — for example, did you know that the perennially-popular Jessica originated with Shakespeare’s play The Merchant of Venice? There’s Holden, popularized by J.D. Salinger’s Catcher in the Rye, and Harper, practically synonymous with Harper Lee, the author of To Kill a Mockingbird. For avid readers, a good book can make an impact for life, and within those well-loved, dog-eared paperbacks is a treasure trove of inspiration from the characters and authors alike.”

Elegy tho?? Some of these sound like they came straight out of the Goop book of baby names.

“Upon entering the shop, customers are greeted at the door by a handful of cuddly kittens who are free to roam the space, climb on bookshelves, and take cat naps on the window sills. The kittens also happen to be available for adoption.

‘It’s a perfect fit having the cats here. It just makes the space feel cozier,’ Helmke told Insider. ‘Sometimes people come in just to see the cats and sometimes people don’t even know that cats are here. It’s very cute.'”

“Honey, I’m home! I got you the new Louise Penny. Also, meet Mr. Peepers!”

“The bookselling behemoth recently announced that their flagship Fifth Avenue location will partner with publishing giant Penguin Random House to celebrate Black History Month and highlight diversity. And if you assumed this news meant B&N planned to shine a spotlight on black authors or even books about black people, you’re wrong. Instead of focusing on the content of books, they had a different, more Bookman-like approach:

They put their books in blackface.”

Make it stahp.

