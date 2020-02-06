Cover Reveal: RURAL VOICES Edited By Nora Shalaway Carpenter

Find stories that challenge notions about rural America and fulfill task #10 of the Read Harder Challenge! Take a look at the cover for Rural Voices: 15 Authors Challenge Assumptions About Small-Town America edited by Nora Shalaway Carpenter (and including a story by Book Riot contributing editor Tirzah Price!), out October 2020. And check out the synopsis below:

Gracie sees a chance of fitting in at her South Carolina private school, until a “white trash”–themed Halloween party has her steering clear of the rich kids. Samuel’s Tejano family has both stood up to oppression and been a source of it, but now he’s ready to own his true sexual identity. A Puerto Rican teen in Utah discovers that being a rodeo queen means embracing her heritage, not shedding it. . . .

For most of America’s history, rural people and culture have been casually mocked, stereotyped, and, in general, deeply misunderstood. Now an array of short stories, poetry, graphic short stories, and personal essays, along with anecdotes from the authors’ real lives, dives deep into the complexity and diversity of rural America and the people who call it home. Fifteen extraordinary authors—diverse in ethnic background, sexual orientation, geographic location, and socioeconomic status—explore the challenges, beauty, and nuances of growing up in rural America. From a mountain town in New Mexico to the gorges of New York to the arctic tundra of Alaska, you’ll find yourself visiting parts of this country you might not know existed—and meet characters whose lives might be surprisingly similar to your own.

Featuring contributors:

David Bowles

Joseph Bruchac

Veeda Bybee

Nora Shalaway Carpenter

Shae Carys

S. A. Cosby

Rob Costello

Randy DuBurke

David Macinnis Gill

Nasugraq Rainey Hopson

Estelle Laure

Yamile Saied Méndez

Ashley Hope Pérez

Tirzah Price

Monica Roe

