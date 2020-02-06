Book Fetish: Volume 391

This week’s Book Fetish is sponsored by Workman Publishing, publisher of Let’s Be Weird Together: A Book About Love, by Brooke Barker and Boaz Frankel.

Let’s Be Weird Together: A Book About Love is co-written and illustrated by Brooke Barker, creator of the New York Times bestselling book and Instagram account Sad Animal Facts, and her husband Boaz Frankel. When the two met, they discovered that not only do they bring out the best in each other, but also the very weirdest parts. A rare relationship book that every couple will relate to, Let’s Be Weird Together celebrates the peculiar habits, traditions, and inside jokes that make every relationship unique. Featuring a collection of funny diagrams, mini-comics, quirky lists and facts, and a removeable sheet of temporary tattoos, Let’s Be Weird Together is a joyfully bizarre little book that embraces all of love’s eccentricities.

Cookbook Bookmarks: There is nothing worse than flipping through a giant cookbook when your hands are covered in flour. These pretty bookmark tabs will help you find your recipes easily!

Sliced Geode Bookends: Glam up your bookshelves with these gold and green book ends!

Smoko Book Light: Look at this little cutie! If you need an anglerfish to light your pages, this is perfect.

Inflatable Book Jacket: Take your bath time to the next level! Also really great if you want to do some pool reading!

Bookish Flatlay Bookmark: Soak up all the #Bookstagram vibes with this pretty bookmark!

