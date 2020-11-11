2020 New Releases In Translation: Everything You May Have Missed

On its publication in 1978, The Love Story of the Century was declared an immediate classic of Scandinavian literature. Its author, Finnish-Swedish journalist and writer Märta Tikkanen was already considered a central figure in the Scandinavian women’s movement, but this book cemented it. Told in verse, The Love Story of the Century is a powerful and intimate portrayal of a woman’s complex relationship with her alcoholic husband. Each word, each phrase has so much weight, so much consideration and nuance to it. The translation beautifully captures all of the tenderness and rage in this smart, spare book. A modern feminist classic. (March 3, Deep Vellum)

And don’t miss Girls Lost by Jessica Schiefauer, translated by Saskia Vogel.