A 2020 Literary Advent Calendar

Can you believe that Christmas not only still happening this year, but it’s right around the corner? I can’t! While the holiday season is probably going to look a lot different than in years past, it doesn’t mean that we can’t still enjoy some Christmas traditions, like the Book Riot literary advent calendar!

In years past, Book Riot has posted a literary advent calendar, filled with a daily literary reading as we count down the days until Christmas. They included links to poems from Longfellow, short stories from O’Henry, and essays from Sedaris; classic readings which have become a part of many people’s Christmas traditions.

Book Deals Newsletter Sign up for our Book Deals newsletter and get up to 80% off books you actually want to read. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

We come to you this year with a new, updated literary advent calendar for 2020, with all new links for each daily read. While there are still a few classic works included and poems aplenty, you’ll also find new types of entries! A few reads you can look forward to are an oral history of a classic holiday Folgers commercial; videos of poems being read aloud; a Good Omens Christmas fanfic; a blessing for the Winter Solstice; and a Drunk History video on Charles Dickens and A Christmas Carol.

Be sure to bookmark this page and come back every day to click on the link for the reading of the day. Share it with family and friends—it would make for a nice long-distance advent activity to do with someone you love!