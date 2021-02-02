This book has won several awards, including being a New York Times Best Seller, the Amazon Best Book of 2020, the Washington Post Best Book of 2020, and more.

Based on the life of the author’s grandfather, the novel stars Thomas Wazhashk, the night watchman at a jewel bearing plant in North Dakota in 1953. The book unfolds around the “emancipation” bill, in which the government was attempting to terminate treaties with the Indigenous peoples and threaten their livelihoods. However, the story explores the individual lives of the characters with tenderness, elegance, and sly humour. Erdrich crafted an exquisite world where the characters grapple with the best and the worst of human nature.