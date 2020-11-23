Whether you’re shopping for yourself or friends and family, we’ve got gifts from books to card games to LEGOs and beyond. On a budget or going all out? We’ve got lots of price points as well! Browse away with our 2020 Holiday Gift Guide, and may we all get some joy this season.
Do you know a kid who’s been bitten by the reading bug? This scratch-off poster features 100 books for kids from picture books to YA, classics to contemporary reads. Your reader can scratch off each title square of the book they’ve read to reveal a brightly illustrated cover underneath! This is a fun gift that makes for a great piece of artwork, and will motivate kids to keep reading—especially if they’re learning from home these days.
Trim the tree with literary ornaments! This ornament looks like a tiny leather-bound edition of Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol–and it contains 18 pages that you can flip through, with excerpts from the classic story!
Book Club Kit
$10
Perfect for your book club members, or any reader in your life who loves chatting books, this little tin comes with a reading chart, conversation prompt cards, a timer (to keep conversations on track!), and a booklet of literary-inspired cocktails! Gift this kit and make a plan to read more—and discuss more—books with friends and family in 2021.
Book Club Puzzle
$17
There’s nothing like gathering to put together a puzzle, especially during the holidays! This colorful book club puzzle is literary, lively, and sure to keep you busy for hours—maybe while you listen to a good audiobook? The puzzle is 1,000 pieces and illustrated by Carolyn Suzuki, plus it boasts some fun literary puns that make putting it together extra fun.
Staying cozy while reading and waiting for the holiday festivities to start is a necessity, which is why we love these adorable flannel pajamas featuring books! These pajamas come in a wide range of sizes, and pair well with fluffy socks and a great new book!
Everyone loves a good bookstore cat, so what’s not to love about a journal featuring felines from indie bookstores across the country? Illustrated by Jane Mount, this makes a great gift for the literary cat lover in your life.
Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants by Robin Wall Kimmerer Special Edition
$35
If you’ve been sleeping on Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer, or if there’s a friend who you think might love it, now is your time to snag this gorgeous new special hardcover edition. With a brand-new cover, introduction, ribbon marker, and illustrations by Nate Christopherson, it’s a book to treasure for years to come.
If you know someone who has an ereader or is getting one this holiday season, these classic Kindle covers make a fantastic gift. They transform your reading tech into a classic leather-bound look-alike book. You can pick from classic titles or choose something a little more anonymous, and you can even personalize the inside!
Cookbook Stand
$99
Cookbooks are lovely, but a heavy book with shiny pages can be a bit awkward in the kitchen…which is why this marvelous cookbook stand is a lifesaver and the perfect gift for the cookbook aficionado! It’s solid so it can hold up heavy books, features page holders, and you can pick from oak, walnut, or pine when you order. There’s even an option to personalize it.
It’s a hoodie! No, a blanket! No, a cloak! It’s all three! Level up to ultimate coziness with this reading-themed hooded blanket that allows you to read while wrapped in warmth without restricting your arms and hands. There’s even a button at the throat, so you can wear your hooded blanket as a cloak. This is much cooler than a Snuggie, and bookish.
This has been a time for slowing down and getting crafty, which is why we love this Jane Austen embroidery kit! Not only do you get a book full of wonderful Austen-inspired embroidery patterns, a stitch guide, and instructions for creating your own own embroidered reticule, bookmarks, and more, but this kit comes with an embroidery hoop, floss, fabric, and two iron-on patterns so you can get to stitching right away!
For the person on your list who loves poetry, gift this white and gold enamel pin set featuring lines of poetry from some famous female poets, from Maya Angelou, Sappho, Qiu Jin, Anne Brontë, and Sylvia Plath. These pins make striking accessories for any feminist poetry lover!
Everyone knows that a strong cup of coffee goes perfectly with a nice, long book and this gift set from Storiarts makes it easy for you to please the bookish coffee drinker in your life. Get a bag of their Gothic roast coffee and an Edgar Allan Poe mug to match it! Is your recipient not into Poe? No worries! Storiarts also offers a Fantasy blend and a Romance blend.
For those on your list with a literary and morbid sense of humor, gift this card game with tarot-inspired cards featuring various deaths from the works of Shakespeare. This set can be played as a game, or draw cards at random to rank the deaths and get more entertainment! Illustrations by Chris Riddell.
Perfect for the dog lover or puzzle newbie, this puzzle features a cozy dream library and greyhound pup, with big blocks of colors. At only 500 pieces, it’ll be less challenging than your typical 1,000 piece puzzle, but no less charming!
The holidays are a great opportunity to gift beautiful editions of favorite books, and Folio Society definitely delivers in that regard. Their new edition of Maya Angelou’s classic memoir is beautifully illustrated by Shabazz Larkin and features an introduction from Tayari Jones.
Book lovers are a wonderful if not slightly judgmental bunch—at least when it comes to other people’s bookshelves. This is a delightful and humorous collection of comics about the joys of being a book lover, from collecting large amounts of books to (sometimes) getting around to reading them.
Do you know someone who likes to read in the pool (or maybe in a very large bathtub)? This inflatable book jacket is the perfect floating companion for all your in-water reading! If you’re worried about water damage, it’s also a great book stand or a great way to prop up your reading material while lounging about!
Nothing beats a holiday read and a cozy beverage, which is why we adore this fun tea box featuring Debbie Macomber’s 2020 holiday novel, Jingle All the Way, and four different teas inspired by the book and its setting! There’s enough tea here for more than 15 delicious cups of tea, which should definitely see your recipient all the way through the novel!
If you’re looking for a small gift for a gift exchange or just something really cute to slip into a book for someone, this adorable bookmark is just the thing! It depicts a snowy, cozy winter scene and is printed on heavy linen cardstock. It reads, “Let it snow, I’ll be inside reading.” You can buy individual bookmarks, or sets so that you can gift one to all your friends or book club members.
For the crafty, bookish, irreverent friend, we’ve got you covered with Lit Stitch, Book Riot’s collection of bookish cross-stitch patterns! In here you’ll find hilarious and witty patterns for bookmarks, wallhangings, and more, all for hardcore book lovers! This is a great gift for beginner and experienced stitchers alike.
Chances are, someone on your gifting list has had to spend a lot more time on the computer in 2020 than years past! Making your workspace literary and fun can help with isolation blues, which is why we love this adorable literary mousepad! It’s a durable mousepad in a great size, and you can choose from Anne of Green Gables, Alice in Wonderland, Sherlock Holmes, and Moby Dick!
For a stocking stuffer or small gift exchange, you can’t go wrong with this adorable pencil set featuring some classic children’s books. This set includes Pinnochio, Alice in Wonderland, The Wizard of Oz, The Jungle Book, and Sherlock Holmes, and each features whimsical original artwork.
The Christmas season brings Little Women by Louisa May Alcott to mind for so many, which is why this lovely tote bag featuring the classic makes for a great gift during this season. If you want to go the extra mile, you can fill it with a lovely edition of the novel and maybe a Blu-ray of the excellent new movie adaptation so that your recipient can have the happiest literary Christmas ever!
More Books Socks
$12
We make fun of people who gift socks for the holidays, but any power reader would be glad to receive these book-covered socks. They keep your feet toasty during marathon reading sessions, and they’re super cute, so don’t be afraid to get a pair for your bookish pals, and a pair for yourself!
Planter Bookend
$46
For someone on your list with space concerns, this multipurpose bookend/planter is so clever and stylish! It’s made out of ceramic and comes in a variety of colors, and it’s sturdy enough to hold up your books while also containing a plant—or utensils, if you want to use it in the kitchen with cookbooks! Really, it’s so versatile that you might want one for yourself, too.
Pride and Prejudice: The Complete Novel, with Nineteen Letters from the Characters’ Correspondence, Written and Folded by Hand
$40
In many regards, Pride & Prejudice can be considered a novel of letters due to the number of letters and notes that traded among the characters. In this deluxe hardcover edition of the Jane Austen classic, there are replicas of 19 letters that the characters exchange, hand written, carefully folded, and tucked between the pages of the novel. This is a wonderful gift for the Austen fans that can’t get enough authentic historical details!
Reading Bean
$30
This reading bean is the perfect gift for the person on your list who loves lounging with a great book. It’s a wonderfully soft bean-shaped pillow with a removable cover (be sure to check out all the amazing cover options!) that’s the perfect companion to reading, gaming, and more. This looks like a deceptively simple accessory, but it’s a game changer—multiple Rioters own them and love them!
1canoe2 has a great reputation for their guided journals, which are like a cross between a bullet journal and a diary, and they have one devoted entirely to reading! This journal features designated pages for reading lists and challenges, and spreads for individual books read that allow you to record stats, thoughts, notes, and read-alikes.
It’s always nice to have a deck of playing cards on hand, and the Royal Readers Playing Cards are a subtle nod to book lovers everywhere! Slip them in someone’s stocking, or include them in care packages to bookish friends who live afar!
Keep your toes toasty and bookish with these great bookish socks proclaiming “Season’s Readings.” They’re heavier and softer than regular cotton socks, making them perfect for long reading sessions and staying home on cold days. Be sure to check out Out of Print’s entire selection of cozy seasonal socks, but beware…you might not be able to buy just one pair!
This year more than any other is a great time to stay at home during the holiday season. If you need something cozy to wrap up in, and a little reminder that staying home is really quite wonderful, then grab (and gift!) this lovely sweatshirt with a Jane Austen quote: “There is nothing like staying home for real comfort.” We couldn’t agree more, Jane!
TBR Subscription
$16
Want to give a gift that will keep on giving throughout 2021? Or maybe you want to buy a reader the perfect book…but you have no idea what they’ve already read or what they might like. TBR to the rescue! This is a personalized book recommendation service that gives you options to gift a personalized book recommendation letter, or you can go all in and gift hand-picked hardcover books. Your recipient will fill out a reader survey, and then a real power reader will pick books just for them. With multiple subscription options, there’s a plan for all budgets.
The holidays are a great opportunity to grow your collection of beautiful editions of holiday classics, such as The Nutcracker and the Mouse King by E.T.A. Hoffman. This FAO Schwarz edition is a beautifully illustrated hardcover that will certainly become a part of holiday traditions going forward.
When it comes to creating a perfect atmosphere to lose oneself in a book, candles are extra helpful! The Nutcracker candle from Homesick Candles is inspired by the classic Christmas story, and it’s extra perfect for the season, but if your recipient isn’t into cinnamon, clove, sandalwood, vanilla, and ginger, then there’s also a Book Club inspired candle!
Let 2021 be the year of the indie bookstore with this fantastic wall calendar celebrating independent bookstores all over the globe! Each month in this 12-month calendar features a gorgeous photograph of an extraordinary bookstore from London to NYC, Mexico City to Tokyo. Perfect for the bookworm with travel lust!
Do you know someone who loved Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman? This tote inspired by the bestselling novel is bright and spacious, perfect for library and bookstore hauls!
For the literature lover and plant parent in your life, snag this hilarious planter shaped as a mini bust of William Shakespeare. It’s the perfect size for a little succulent or for starting some herbs!
This is a beautiful full color poster for the reader who also loves a glass of fine wine! It depicts various wine glasses, goblets, bottles, and tumblers and grapes with quotations from authors and poets about an appreciation for the drink. It comes unframed, but if you go the extra mile and frame it (and maybe throw in a bottle of wine for good measure), it’ll make some lucky reader very happy!